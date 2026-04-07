Florida Gators vs. Florida State Seminoles Live Blog

The Florida Gators look to bounce back from their series loss to Ole Miss with a rivalry game on Tuesday at No. 5 Florida State. UF beat the Seminoles 6-3 in Gainesville on March 10 and 5-0 in Jacksonville on March 24.

The Gators are going for the second regular season sweep vs. FSU in the series in the last four years and their eighth overall under Kevin O’Sullivan. UF swept the Seminoles in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023.

Here are live updates from Florida (24-9, 7-5 SEC) vs. FSU (24-7, 9-3 ACC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 5th: Florida 4, FSU 1 The Gators regained the lead with a three-spot in the fifth. Cole Stanford homered for the fifth time this season, and after Hayden Yost and Kyle Jones were walked, Ethan Surowiec and Karson Bowen brought them home with back-to-back singles. McDonald tossed a 1-2-3 frame with three flyouts.

that's a 3️⃣ spot ✊



🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/SjXa0O5fFE — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 8, 2026

The Wiec is lit 🕯️



🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/1nBiTBAnEr — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 8, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 4th: Florida 1, FSU 1 Walls was pulled for Caden McDonald after a leadoff walk and his fifth strikeout. He allowed just three hits and one run in 3.1 innings, throwing 57 pitches and 35 strikes. UF made an 8-6-3 double play for the last two outs. It was quick work from Whited with his third 1-2-3 frame in four innings.

Doubled 'em up ❌❌



🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/27TPDnDBxG — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 8, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Florida 1, FSU 1 Hayden Yost hit his first home run of the season to give the Gators the lead and Kyle Jones also had a double but was stranded. FSU tied it up with Brayden Dowd’s second single of the game to score John Stuetzer, who was hit by a Walls pitch. He gave two hits with a wild pitch in the third and struck out his fourth Seminole. Ethan Surowiec made a great throw from third for the final out of the inning.



HAY YOOOOOO‼️



🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/7WYFDgVym4 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 7, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 0, FSU 0 Three up and three down for Walls, who struck out the first two batters in the second and is up to three Ks. Whited also threw another 1-2-3 frame, and three of UF’s six outs so far have been ground balls.

Back-to-back Ks for 3️⃣8️⃣



🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/H9BgRnaaRV — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 7, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 0, FSU 0 Cooper Walls had one strikeout in the first and gave up a two-out single, but Brayden Dowd was stranded on base. FSU pitcher Cooper Whited tossed a 1-2-3 frame and struck out Kyle Jones in the leadoff spot.

1️⃣K for Coop



🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/1UN7D29WVY — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 7, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. 3B Ethan Surowiec

3. C Karson Bowen

4. 2B Cade Kurland

5. 1B Landon Stripling

6. DH Cole Stanford

7. LF Jacob Kendall

8. SS Kolt Myers

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Cooper Walls

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