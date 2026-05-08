Florida Gators baseball vs. Kentucky Game 1 live updates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 13 Florida Gators wrap up their regular-season home schedule with a three-game series against Kentucky this weekend. UF is riding a three-game winning streak.

Florida right-handed ace Aidan King (7-2, 1.73 ERA) toes the slab against LHP Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.72 ERA) on Friday night. Game two is on Saturday at 4 p.m. and the series finale is Sunday at 12 p.m.

Here are live updates from Florida (32-17, 13-11 SEC) vs. Kentucky (29-16, 11-13 SEC):

Florida vs. Kentucky Live Blog

Friday’s first pitch, initially scheduled 6:30 p.m., has been delayed due to weather. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. LF Blake Cyr

4. 3B Ethan Surowiec

5. DH Caden McDonald

6. C Karson Bowen

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Aidan King

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