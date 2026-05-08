Florida Gators baseball vs. Kentucky Game 1 live updates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 13 Florida Gators wrap up their regular-season home schedule with a three-game series against Kentucky this weekend. UF is riding a three-game winning streak.
Florida right-handed ace Aidan King (7-2, 1.73 ERA) toes the slab against LHP Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.72 ERA) on Friday night. Game two is on Saturday at 4 p.m. and the series finale is Sunday at 12 p.m.
Here are live updates from Florida (32-17, 13-11 SEC) vs. Kentucky (29-16, 11-13 SEC):
Florida vs. Kentucky Live Blog
Friday’s first pitch, initially scheduled 6:30 p.m., has been delayed due to weather. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. LF Blake Cyr
4. 3B Ethan Surowiec
5. DH Caden McDonald
6. C Karson Bowen
7. 1B Landon Stripling
8. 2B Cade Kurland
9. RF Hayden Yost
- 1
More commitments coming soon?
Who could be next to commit to the Florida Gators?
- 2
UF's RB recruiting board
Targets to track following 4-star Andrew Beard's commitment to UF
- 3Breaking
NEW commitment!
4-star RB Andrew Beard commits to Florida Gators
- 4
New commit evaluation
ndrew Beard gives Florida a reliable, all-purpose option at running back
- 5
Florida Gators recruiting Hot Board
Inside the push for a monster class
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SP: RHP Aidan King
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