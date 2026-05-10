Florida Gators baseball vs. Kentucky Game 2 live updates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Following their 13th comeback win of the season on Friday night, the No. 13 Florida Gators look to take the series against Kentucky on Saturday. Game two has been delayed over four hours after an initial 4 p.m. start time.
UF right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson (1-4, 4.22 ERA) makes the start against Wildcats RHP Jaxon Jelkin (7-2, 3.77 ERA). The Gators have won 10 of their last 14 SEC series dating back to last season, going 28-15 across 43 SEC contests in that span.
Here are live updates from Florida (33-17, 14-11 SEC) vs. Kentucky (29-17, 11-14 SEC):
End of 2nd: Kentucky 2, Florida 005/09/2026 07:52:22 PM
After giving up two runs on three hits in the first, Peterson responded with a 1-2-3 frame and fanned Caeden Cloud for the last out. Jelkin also tossed a 1-2-3 frame in the second and has struck out five of UF’s first seven batters.
Quick work for LP in T2 🚫— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026
🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/sZ70GWcTax
End of 1st: Kentucky 2, Florida 005/09/2026 07:37:52 PM
The Wildcats opened the game with three straight hits, including an two RBI single Luke Lawrence to score the first two runners. Lawrence was later picked off at first for the final out. Brendan Lawson had his second straight hit after his bases-clearing double on Friday night snapped an 0-for-19 slump, but he was stranded on first as Cade Kurland, Blake Cyr and Ethan Surowiec struck out.
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. 2B Cade Kurland
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. RF Blake Cyr
4. 3B Ethan Surowiec
5. DH Caden McDonald
6. C Karson Bowen
7. 1B Landon Stripling
8. LF Jacob Kendall
9. CF Hayden Yost
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SP: RHP Liam Peterson
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