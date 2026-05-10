Florida Gators baseball vs. Kentucky Game 3 live updates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It’s another rubber match for the No. 13 Florida Gators on Sunday in their series finale against Kentucky. UF is 3-3 in rubber matches this season but has yet to win one at home in SEC play (0-3).

Here are live updates from Florida (33-18, 14-12 SEC) vs. Kentucky (30-17, 12-14 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 4th: Florida 7, Kentucky 5 The Gators and Wildcats both scored four runs in the fourth. Braxton Van Cleave’s RBI single scored Luke Lawrence after his leadoff double and then Will Marcy hit a three-run homer against Russell Sandefer, which got him pulled. He was replaced by Caden McDonald, who fanned Scott Campbell Jr. for the last out. Following a leadoff single by Cash Strayer, 9-hole hitter Hayden Yost hit a two-run homer to tie the game. McDonald then smacked a two-run shot to put Florida back in front.

MACTANI MAGIC 🎩🪄



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/9M8Cmpu03J — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026

BREAKFAST YOST ♨️🍞



Brand-new ballgame at Condron!



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/Wy7eEhna17 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Florida 3, Kentucky 1 Each team came up empty in the third and sent four batters to the plate. Sandefer struck out his second Wildcat and gave up a two-out single, but then Hayden Yost tracked down the last out from center field. UK reliever Connor Mattison has thrown back-to-back scoreless frames.

High ched from 17 ⬆️🧀



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/0eckdlKMnK — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 3, Kentucky 1 Florida pitcher Russell Sandefer tossed a 1-2-3 frame, fanning Caeden Cloud for the last out and his first K. The Gators loaded the bases on just one hit — a single by Blake Cyr to left center — but UK made the double play to escape the inning.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 3, Kentucky 1 After the Wildcats scored first, UF responded with a three-spot on five straight hits in the bottom of the inning. It started with Brendan Lawson, who homered for the second straight game. After back-to-back singles by Ethan Surowiec and Caden McDonald, they were plated with an RBI double by Karson Bowen — which got UK starting pitcher Nate Harris pulled — and an RBI single by Landon Stripling.

Strip Steak 🥩



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/KyYT3oNVDM — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026

Go-ahead Senior Day DOUBLE! ✌️



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/ie32iTUecr — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026

SOMEONE CALLED THE LAW DOG 🤙



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/WHnBTFODlL — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. Blake Cyr LF

2. Brendan Lawson SS

3. Ethan Surowiec 3B

4. Caden McDonald DH

5. Karson Bowen C

6. Landon Stripling 1B

7. Cade Kurland 2B

8. Cash Strayer RF

9. Hayden Yost CF

SP: Russell Sandefer

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