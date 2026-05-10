Florida Gators baseball vs. Kentucky Game 3 live updates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It’s another rubber match for the No. 13 Florida Gators on Sunday in their series finale against Kentucky. UF is 3-3 in rubber matches this season but has yet to win one at home in SEC play (0-3).
Here are live updates from Florida (33-18, 14-12 SEC) vs. Kentucky (30-17, 12-14 SEC):
End of 4th: Florida 7, Kentucky 505/10/2026 10:47:56 AM
The Gators and Wildcats both scored four runs in the fourth. Braxton Van Cleave’s RBI single scored Luke Lawrence after his leadoff double and then Will Marcy hit a three-run homer against Russell Sandefer, which got him pulled. He was replaced by Caden McDonald, who fanned Scott Campbell Jr. for the last out. Following a leadoff single by Cash Strayer, 9-hole hitter Hayden Yost hit a two-run homer to tie the game. McDonald then smacked a two-run shot to put Florida back in front.
MACTANI MAGIC 🎩🪄— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/9M8Cmpu03J
BREAKFAST YOST ♨️🍞— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026
Brand-new ballgame at Condron!
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/Wy7eEhna17
End of 3rd: Florida 3, Kentucky 105/10/2026 10:18:30 AM
Each team came up empty in the third and sent four batters to the plate. Sandefer struck out his second Wildcat and gave up a two-out single, but then Hayden Yost tracked down the last out from center field. UK reliever Connor Mattison has thrown back-to-back scoreless frames.
High ched from 17 ⬆️🧀— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/0eckdlKMnK
End of 2nd: Florida 3, Kentucky 105/10/2026 09:57:55 AM
Florida pitcher Russell Sandefer tossed a 1-2-3 frame, fanning Caeden Cloud for the last out and his first K. The Gators loaded the bases on just one hit — a single by Blake Cyr to left center — but UK made the double play to escape the inning.
3️⃣⬆️ 3️⃣⬇️— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/ONLohyw5jk
End of 1st: Florida 3, Kentucky 105/10/2026 09:41:50 AM
After the Wildcats scored first, UF responded with a three-spot on five straight hits in the bottom of the inning. It started with Brendan Lawson, who homered for the second straight game. After back-to-back singles by Ethan Surowiec and Caden McDonald, they were plated with an RBI double by Karson Bowen — which got UK starting pitcher Nate Harris pulled — and an RBI single by Landon Stripling.
Strip Steak 🥩— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/KyYT3oNVDM
Go-ahead Senior Day DOUBLE! ✌️— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/ie32iTUecr
SOMEONE CALLED THE LAW DOG 🤙— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 10, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/WHnBTFODlL
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. Blake Cyr LF
2. Brendan Lawson SS
3. Ethan Surowiec 3B
4. Caden McDonald DH
5. Karson Bowen C
6. Landon Stripling 1B
7. Cade Kurland 2B
8. Cash Strayer RF
9. Hayden Yost CF
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SP: Russell Sandefer
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