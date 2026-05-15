Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers Game 1 live updates

Following back-to-back series wins, the No. 9 Florida Gators have momentum heading into their final weekend of the regular season. UF is in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2024 to take on LSU.

The series between the Gators and Tigers opens on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., which is the same start time as Friday’s game. The finale is on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. All three games are on SEC Network+.

Here are live updates from Florida (34-18, 15-12 SEC) vs. LSU (29-24, 9-18 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 6, LSU 0 The top of the first was a grand opening for the Gators. After back-to-back knocks by Kyle Jones and Brendan Lawson, Blake Cyr was walked and cleanup hitter Ethan Surowiec smacked his first career grand slam. Landon Stripling hit a two-out double and then Florida loaded the bases again with two straight walks, forcing LSU to pull pitcher Danny Lachenmayer, and then Jones came up with his second hit of the inning to drive in Stripling and Cade Kurland. UF starter Aidan King tossed a 1-2-3 frame with one strikeout.

KJ adds 2️⃣ more! ➕➕



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/raIwyGSqc4 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 14, 2026

First K for The King



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/feji1JhhFr — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 15, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. LF Blake Cyr

4. 3B Ethan Surowiec

5. DH Caden McDonald

6. C Karson Bowen

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. RF Cash Strayer

SP: RHP Aidan King

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