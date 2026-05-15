Florida Gators baseball vs. LSU Tigers Game 2 live updates

The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers meet for game two tonight after UF’s 11-8 win in the opener on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Here are live updates from Florida (35-18, 16-12 SEC) vs. LSU (29-25, 9-19 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Florida 5, LSU 0 Peterson gave up a leadoff single to Jack Ruckert, but he was thrown out at second for the last out. Peterson threw a great pitch to strike out Mason Braun for his fifth K. After giving up five runs, three hits and two walks with a wild pitch and hit batter through two, LSU starter Marcos Paz had a scoreless inning with a 1-2-3 frame.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 5, LSU 0 The Gators scored three more in the second, highlighted by Brendan Lawson’s two-run bomb to plate Cade Kurland after his single. Lawson’s homer was 114 MPH off the bat and traveled 496 feet. After his leadoff walk, Landon Stripling scored on an RBI sac fly by Hayden Yost. Peterson had two more Ks and fanned Chris Stanfield to end the inning with his fourth strikeout.

496-FOOT TANK FROM THE LAW ⚖️🤯



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/i1QeLzlMr4 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 16, 2026

Yosty makes the mosty 🪽



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/7f4T6Sbwrj — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 15, 2026

Peterson K Counter: 4️⃣



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/kplscU0W4Q — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 16, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 2, LSU 0 The Gators got a two-spot as Ethan Surowiec comes through again in the first with an RBI double down the left field line. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, Surowiec scored off Cash Strayer’s RBI groundout. Liam Peterson got off to a great start. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning with two straight punchouts to end it.

Quick strike from Suro! 💥



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/ZH8HIefSai — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 15, 2026

8️⃣-pitch first for LP



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/nsFKywiIFf — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 15, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. LF Blake Cyr

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. 3B Ethan Surowiec

4. DH Caden McDonald

5. RF Cash Strayer

6. C Karson Bowen

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. CF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Liam Peterson

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