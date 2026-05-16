Florida Gators baseball vs. LSU Tigers Game 3 live updates

After winning the series at LSU on Friday in run-rule fashion, the Florida Gators go for their eighth sweep of the season Saturday and third in SEC play. UF has now won four-straight games at Alex Box Stadium dating back to 2024.

Florida has been victorious in seven of its last eight games while outscoring opponents 74-33. The Gators have now won 12 of their last 16 SEC series dating back to last season, going 31-16 across 47 SEC contests in that span.

Here are live updates from Florida (36-18, 17-12 SEC) vs. LSU (29-26, 9-20 SEC) on Saturday:

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 5th: Florida 4, LSU 4 LSU tied the game with a three-spot in the fifth and Sandefer was pulled after giving up his second homer to Arrambide, this time a two-run shot. The Tigers then evened the score with a double and an RBI single against Ricky Reeth, who was replaced after two batters faced for Schuyler Sandford. The Gators made a double play to end the inning. Lawson was hit by a pitch and Surowiec got his second single, but both were stranded.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 4th: Florida 4, LSU 1 After a leadoff hit for Strayer and a bunt by Bowen, UF added another run with its third straight single by Stripling to score Strayer and force an LSU pitching change. The Tigers pulled starter Zac Cowan for RHP Grant Fontenot, who stranded Bowen and Stripling to get out of the inning. Chris Stanfield hit a two-out double for LSU, but Sandefer pitched another scoreless frame and the Tigers left their fifth runner on base.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Florida 3, LSU 1 The Gators took the lead with a three-spot in the third on three hits. Cade Kurland launched a leadoff home run, his fourth jack of the season, and then Surowiec connected on a two RBI single up the middle. Sandefer gave up a pair of hits, including a two-out solo homer to Arrambide.

This land is KURland 🗺️🚀



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/6sYLpTRyXj — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 16, 2026

Wiec is LIT 🕯️



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/GQGnkCvemw — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 16, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 0, LSU 0 Karson Bowen tripled to right center for UF’s first hit, but he was stranded on third as Landon Stripling grounded out to end the inning. The Tigers juiced the bases on Sandefer after a pair of free passes and a single, but Blake Cyr made a diving catch in left field to leave ’em loaded. Sandefer also threw back-to-back Ks in the second and has three total.

Cyr with a run(s)-saving grab! 💎



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Po2RzUJG9i — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 16, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 0, LSU 0 Russell Sandefer tossed a 1-2-3-frame to open the game and fanned Cade Arrambide looking for the last out. Just 10 pitches by Sandefer in the first. Zac Cowan also threw a 1-2-3 inning for the Tigers as Brendan Lawson and Ethan Surowiec struck out.

Quick work for Russ 💨



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/RUIJvQUbhq — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 16, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. LF Blake Cyr

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. 3B Ethan Surowiec

4. DH Caden McDonald

5. RF Cash Strayer

6. C Karson Bowen

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. CF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Russell Sandefer

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