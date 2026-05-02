Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Game 1 live updates
The No. 15 Florida Gators are at Oklahoma for the first time in program history to take on the No. 12 Sooners. The inaugural regular-season series between the two teams begins on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.
Here are live updates from Florida (29-16, 11-10 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (29-14, 11-10 SEC):
End of 5th: Florida 1, Oklahoma 105/01/2026 08:07:27 PM
The Sooners tied the game with a ground out RBI by Jason Walk to score Connor Larkin after his leadoff double. Larkin is 2-for-2 at the plate, and the fifth was King’s first inning without a strikeout. Mercurius had his second straight 1-2-3 frame against the bottom and top of UF’s order as Colton Schwarz struck out, Yost flied out and Jones popped up.
End of 4th: Florida 1, Oklahoma 005/01/2026 07:57:36 PM
King is cooking in Norman. He tossed his third 1-2-3 frame in the fourth and struck out two Sooners looking to reach six Ks. Oklahoma pitcher LJ Mercurius retired three straight Gators as Bowen, Kurland and Caden McDonald grounded out.
Quick work for King 🥶— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 2, 2026
🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/CQW6NfZIxS
End of 3rd: Florida 1, Oklahoma 005/01/2026 07:43:09 PM
After Hayden Yost reached on a muffed throw by the first baseman, he scored on a sac fly by Blake Cyr to give the Gators the lead. The Sooners loaded the bases against King after two hits and a walk, but he got out of the jam with a ground out.
Gators on the board 🎯— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 2, 2026
🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/YmGB74PhJc
End of 2nd: Florida 0, Oklahoma 005/01/2026 07:08:25 PM
Second straight 1-2-3 frame from King, who struck out another batter with two outs in left field from Blake Cyr. The Gators opened the second with three straight singles, but a run was taken off the board after Cade Kurland was called for an illegal slide. UF left the bases loaded after a double play by OU and a ground out.
King K Counter: 2️⃣— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 2, 2026
🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/IdSm8c4hhf
End of 1st: Florida 0, Oklahoma 005/01/2026 06:57:51 PM
Aidan King pitched a 1-2-3 frame in the bottom of the first and struck out the Sooners’ leadoff man. The Gators also went three up and three down as Kyle Jones struck out swinging, Brendan Lawson grounded out and Blake Cyr popped up.
First K for King 🤴— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 1, 2026
🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/dUvOQwMsIf
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. LF Blake Cyr
4. 1B Ethan Surowiec
5. C Karson Bowen
6. 2B Cade Kurland
7. DH Caden McDonald
8. 3B Colton Schwarz
9. RF Hayden Yost
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SP: RHP Aidan King
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