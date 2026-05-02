Florida Gators baseball vs. Oklahoma Game 2 live updates
The No. 15 Florida Gators look to even the series against 12th-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday after dropping the opener with an 4-3 loss in another game where UF blew a late lead. First pitch is at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
Here are live updates from Florida (29-17, 11-11 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (30-14, 12-10 SEC):
End of 2nd: Oklahoma 2, Florida 105/02/2026 06:57:30 PM
The Gators get on the board with a sac fly by Hayden Yost to plate Caden McDonald, who hit a leadoff double. Peterson ends another frame with a K, his second strikeout, and shrugged off a two-single and two stolen bases that put a runner on third.
Deeeep sac fly for Yosty 🪽— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 2, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/F5oIsCG7Ut
End of 1st: Oklahoma 2, Florida 005/02/2026 06:32:24 PM
The Sooners scored first with a two RBI double to left center by Jaxon Willits. Liam Peterson threw his first K to get out of a tough opening frame. He gave up three hits, two runs and a walk. Peterson threw 33 pitches in the first. UF shortstop Brendan Lawson also had a throwing error to first base. After hitting Florida’s first two batters with pitches, LHP Cameron Johnson rebounded with back-to-back strikeouts.
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. LF Blake Cyr
4. 3B Ethan Surowiec
5. C Karson Bowen
6. DH Caden McDonald 2B Cade Kurland
7. 1B Landon Stripling
8. 2B Cade Kurland
9. RF Hayden Yost
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Top Gators targets closing in on commitments
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Transfer portal pickup
Gators sign unique transfer tight end Jaylen Jordon
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Transfer development
Florida Gators to host transfer defensive lineman for official visit
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UF hoops
Florida center Rueben Chinyelu invited to 2026 NBA Draft Combine
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Key recruiting connection
Can Florida gain ground with elite OT Antonio Berry?
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SP: RHP Liam Peterson
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