Florida Gators baseball vs. Oklahoma Game 2 live updates

The No. 15 Florida Gators look to even the series against 12th-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday after dropping the opener with an 4-3 loss in another game where UF blew a late lead. First pitch is at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Here are live updates from Florida (29-17, 11-11 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (30-14, 12-10 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Oklahoma 2, Florida 1 The Gators get on the board with a sac fly by Hayden Yost to plate Caden McDonald, who hit a leadoff double. Peterson ends another frame with a K, his second strikeout, and shrugged off a two-single and two stolen bases that put a runner on third.

Deeeep sac fly for Yosty 🪽



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/F5oIsCG7Ut — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 2, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Oklahoma 2, Florida 0 The Sooners scored first with a two RBI double to left center by Jaxon Willits. Liam Peterson threw his first K to get out of a tough opening frame. He gave up three hits, two runs and a walk. Peterson threw 33 pitches in the first. UF shortstop Brendan Lawson also had a throwing error to first base. After hitting Florida’s first two batters with pitches, LHP Cameron Johnson rebounded with back-to-back strikeouts.





Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. LF Blake Cyr

4. 3B Ethan Surowiec

5. C Karson Bowen

6. DH Caden McDonald 2B Cade Kurland

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Liam Peterson

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