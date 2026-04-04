Florida evens the Ole Miss series behind Aidan King's shutout

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After dropping Friday’s opener, the No. 21-ranked Florida Gators evened the series against Ole Miss on Friday with a 2-0 win. UF starting pitcher Aidan King (3-2) had his best performance of the year.

King went a season-high seven innings, struck out eight Rebels and threw a four-hit shutout with no walks. He outdueled Ole Miss southpaw Hunter Elliott, who walked four Gators and struck out nine with four hits allowed.

Florida had just six hits and struck out 16 times, but UF’s two-spot in the third was all it needed with Cade Kurland’s RBI single and Jacob Kendall getting walked on loaded bases. Joshua Whritenour earned the save for the Gators.

Here are live updates from Florida (24-8, 7-4 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (22-10, 4-7 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 8th: Florida 2, Ole Miss 0 Jackson Barberi gave up a leadoff single, but he struck out one and the Gators made the double play to end the frame. Libbert fanned three more Gators in the eighth and has struck out five of the last seven UF batters.

Mischief Managed 🤝



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Lx8d19Mg5e — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 4, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 7th: Florida 2, Ole Miss 0 King went a season-high seven innings and threw a four-hit shutout with no walks. He struck out his eighth Rebel to end his last frame and was fired up as he came off the mound, which upset Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco. Blake Cyr also made an incredible catch in right field. Wil Libbert tossed a 1-2-3 frame, striking out Surowiec and Karson Bowen.

Mike Bianco just threw a fit with each and every umpire after Aidan King's celebration to end his season high 7 shutout innings. pic.twitter.com/mrzaZdQSZM — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 4, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 6th: Florida 2, Ole Miss 0 King put up another zero on the board and now has seven strikeouts on the night. Ole Miss outfielder Tristan Bissetta said “f*** you” to King after he struck him out for his seventh K. Sam Miller and Kolt Myers both singled at the bottom of the lineup, but Miller got caught stealing second and Myers was stranded.



Locked 'em up 🥶🥶



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Zr5JxdnQ7r — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 4, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 5th: Florida 2, Ole Miss 0 King tosses his second straight 1-2-3 frame with his sixth K. He has retired nine in a row. Ole Miss reliever Landon Koenig also went three up and three down in his first inning. Elliot finished with nine Ks, four hits, four walks and two runs in 4.0 innings (102 pitches, 61 strikes).

King K Counter: 6️⃣



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/9fTMmxua2F — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 4, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 4th: Florida 2, Ole Miss 0 It was quick work in the fourth from King, who tossed his first 1-2-3 frame and had his fifth K. Elliot struck out three more Gators and he’s up to nine Ks.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Florida 2, Ole Miss 0 The Gators scored their first two runs on three hits, including a two-out RBI single by Cade Kurland through the right side to bring home Kyle Jones after his second leadoff hit. Jacob Kendall was also walked with bases loaded. King struck out his fourth Rebel in the third and Jones made back-to-back catches in center field.

Two-out RBI knock for Kurland 🎯



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Pds2AAoLnN — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 4, 2026

4️⃣K for AK



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/0iP8s00nYr — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 4, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 0, Ole Miss 0 King put up another zero in the second and shrugged off hitting his first batter of the inning. Elliot tossed a 1-2-3 frame for the Rebels, striking out Jacob Kendall, Sam Miller and Kolt Myers, who’s starting at shortstop for Brendan Lawson.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 0, Ole Miss 0 The Gators loaded the bases, but Hunter Elliott struck out Cole Stanford swinging to get out of the jam. Kyle Jones was also thrown out at home after a leadoff hit. Aidan King threw three straight strikeouts in the top of the first.

Three quick Ks for AK ❌❌❌



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/SHZ1ucMAni — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 4, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. RF Blake Cyr

3. 1B Ethan Surowiec

4. C Karson Bowen

5. 2B Cade Kurland

6. DH Cole Stanford

7. LF Jacob Kendall

8. 3B Sam Miller

9. SS Kolt Myers

SP: RHP Aidan King

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