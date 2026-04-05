Florida falls apart in 9th as Ole Miss takes series with comeback win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Behind Aidan King and Russell Sandefer, the No. 21 Florida Gators had pitched 20 innings of shutout baseball against Ole Miss heading into the last inning of the series on Saturday. But in the ninth, UF’s pitching staff apart and the Rebels rallied for a comeback win.

With a 2-0 lead, the Gators gave up five runs as they went through four pitchers. Judd Utermark hit a two-run homer against Joshua Whritenour to tie the game. The Rebels then loaded the bases against Ernesto-Lugo Canchola and Cooper Walls, who threw just one pitch and hit a batter.

Tie Ballgame. Utermark answers. pic.twitter.com/OIAwN2OFZ9 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 5, 2026

Ole Miss took the lead on a sac fly and Hayden Federico drove in two more runs with a two-out single against Luke McNeillie. The Rebels had more hits in the ninth (three) than they did in the first eight innings combined (two). UF couldn’t answer with its last at bat and lost 5-2.

Florida had just seven hits, including a team-high three from Landon Stripling and a pair by Kolt Myers, who earned his second straight start at shortstop with Brendan Lawson out. Mississippi won its first series in Gainesville since 2009, while the Gators lost their second SEC series this year.

Here are live updates from Florida (24-9, 7-5 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (23-10, 5-7 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 8th: Florida 2, Ole Miss 0 Joshua Whritenour struck out his first two batters and hit 100 MPH on his fastball. Walker Hooks hurled a 1-2-3 frame for Ole Miss. UF has just six hits on the night, but the Rebels only have two.

Whritenour 100 MPH ched 🧀



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/elzq7K2nRF — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 7th: Florida 2, Ole Miss 0 The Gators added a run on the second hit by Kolt Myers, who scored Landon Stripling after his leadoff single. The seventh was UF’s third two-hit inning of the game. Sandefer struck out two more Rebels and pitched a shutout, finishing with a career-high 11 Ks, two hits and one walk in 7.0 innings.

1️⃣1️⃣ Ks for Sandefer!



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/LFdUpRkQ47 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 6th: Florida 1, Ole Miss 0 After a questionable call for his first walk, Sandefer struck out Tristan Bissetta for his ninth K to end the inning and he was fired up coming off the mound. Kolt Myers made a fantastic play at shortstop for the first out. Townsend tossed his second straight 1-2-3 frame and fourth overall.

Career-high 9️⃣ Ks for Russ‼️



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/yogt5cq2Oi — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 5th: Florida 1, Ole Miss 0 Quick work from Sandefer with his fourth 1-2-3 inning of the game and eighth K. He has retired 15 of the 16 batters he has faced. Kyle Jones got a good swing on a ball but lined out, giving Townsend his third 1-2-3 frame after allowing four hits in the last two innings.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 4th: Florida 1, Ole Miss 0 Sandefer gave up his first hit but tossed another scoreless frame with two more strikeouts. He’s up to seven Ks and has thrown 38 strikes in 49 pitches. The Gators had their second straight inning with two hits, but Townsend threw back-to-back strikeouts looking to end the frame.

7️⃣ Ks for Russ



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/c93WZvhjGf — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Florida 1, Ole Miss 0 Jacob Kendall tripled for the Gators’ first hit to the game and scored on a wild pitch. Sandefer had his third straight 1-2-3 frame with his fifth K and retired the entire Rebels lineup.

Gators on the board 🎯



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/1vnaxOD8eO — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026

Sandefer lookin' nasty 👀



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/lisCpxeZ8L — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 0, Ole Miss 0 Both pitchers tossed another 1-2-3 inning in the second and Sandefer once again ended his frame with back-to-back strikeouts. He’s up to four Ks.

Sandefer fans 2️⃣ more



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/NeZ7XZXBSl — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 4, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 0, Ole Miss 0 Russell Sandefer opened the game with a 1-2-3 frame and tossed back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. Cade Townsend also went three up and three down.

Quick work for Sandefer 💨



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/flzPiP3DE0 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 4, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. 3B Ethan Surowiec

3. C Karson Bowen

4. 2B Cade Kurland

5. 1B Landon Stripling

6. DH Cole Stanford

7. LF Jacob Kendall

8. RF Hayden Yost

9. SS Kolt Myers

SP: RHP Russell Sandefer

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