Florida falls apart in 9th as Ole Miss takes series with comeback win
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Behind Aidan King and Russell Sandefer, the No. 21 Florida Gators had pitched 20 innings of shutout baseball against Ole Miss heading into the last inning of the series on Saturday. But in the ninth, UF’s pitching staff apart and the Rebels rallied for a comeback win.
With a 2-0 lead, the Gators gave up five runs as they went through four pitchers. Judd Utermark hit a two-run homer against Joshua Whritenour to tie the game. The Rebels then loaded the bases against Ernesto-Lugo Canchola and Cooper Walls, who threw just one pitch and hit a batter.
Tie Ballgame. Utermark answers. pic.twitter.com/OIAwN2OFZ9— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 5, 2026
Ole Miss took the lead on a sac fly and Hayden Federico drove in two more runs with a two-out single against Luke McNeillie. The Rebels had more hits in the ninth (three) than they did in the first eight innings combined (two). UF couldn’t answer with its last at bat and lost 5-2.
HAYDEN FEDERICO😤 pic.twitter.com/PT0cMAM25D— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 5, 2026
Florida had just seven hits, including a team-high three from Landon Stripling and a pair by Kolt Myers, who earned his second straight start at shortstop with Brendan Lawson out. Mississippi won its first series in Gainesville since 2009, while the Gators lost their second SEC series this year.
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Here are live updates from Florida (24-9, 7-5 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (23-10, 5-7 SEC):
End of 8th: Florida 2, Ole Miss 004/04/2026 08:45:36 PM
Joshua Whritenour struck out his first two batters and hit 100 MPH on his fastball. Walker Hooks hurled a 1-2-3 frame for Ole Miss. UF has just six hits on the night, but the Rebels only have two.
Whritenour 100 MPH ched 🧀— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/elzq7K2nRF
End of 7th: Florida 2, Ole Miss 004/04/2026 08:31:40 PM
The Gators added a run on the second hit by Kolt Myers, who scored Landon Stripling after his leadoff single. The seventh was UF’s third two-hit inning of the game. Sandefer struck out two more Rebels and pitched a shutout, finishing with a career-high 11 Ks, two hits and one walk in 7.0 innings.
KOLT. MYERS. 🥊— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/kqPvqivFPJ
1️⃣1️⃣ Ks for Sandefer!— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/LFdUpRkQ47
End of 6th: Florida 1, Ole Miss 004/04/2026 08:03:33 PM
After a questionable call for his first walk, Sandefer struck out Tristan Bissetta for his ninth K to end the inning and he was fired up coming off the mound. Kolt Myers made a fantastic play at shortstop for the first out. Townsend tossed his second straight 1-2-3 frame and fourth overall.
Career-high 9️⃣ Ks for Russ‼️— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/yogt5cq2Oi
Shades of Jeter from Kolt Myers! 💎@SportsCenter | #SCTop10— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/mqGlV9UPnv
End of 5th: Florida 1, Ole Miss 004/04/2026 07:47:40 PM
Quick work from Sandefer with his fourth 1-2-3 inning of the game and eighth K. He has retired 15 of the 16 batters he has faced. Kyle Jones got a good swing on a ball but lined out, giving Townsend his third 1-2-3 frame after allowing four hits in the last two innings.
End of 4th: Florida 1, Ole Miss 004/04/2026 07:38:34 PM
Sandefer gave up his first hit but tossed another scoreless frame with two more strikeouts. He’s up to seven Ks and has thrown 38 strikes in 49 pitches. The Gators had their second straight inning with two hits, but Townsend threw back-to-back strikeouts looking to end the frame.
7️⃣ Ks for Russ— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/c93WZvhjGf
End of 3rd: Florida 1, Ole Miss 004/04/2026 07:16:44 PM
Jacob Kendall tripled for the Gators’ first hit to the game and scored on a wild pitch. Sandefer had his third straight 1-2-3 frame with his fifth K and retired the entire Rebels lineup.
Gators on the board 🎯— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/1vnaxOD8eO
Sandefer lookin' nasty 👀— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 5, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/lisCpxeZ8L
End of 2nd: Florida 0, Ole Miss 004/04/2026 07:11:37 PM
Both pitchers tossed another 1-2-3 inning in the second and Sandefer once again ended his frame with back-to-back strikeouts. He’s up to four Ks.
Sandefer fans 2️⃣ more— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 4, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/NeZ7XZXBSl
End of 1st: Florida 0, Ole Miss 004/04/2026 07:02:27 PM
Russell Sandefer opened the game with a 1-2-3 frame and tossed back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. Cade Townsend also went three up and three down.
Quick work for Sandefer 💨— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 4, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/flzPiP3DE0
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. CF Kyle Jones
2. 3B Ethan Surowiec
3. C Karson Bowen
4. 2B Cade Kurland
5. 1B Landon Stripling
6. DH Cole Stanford
7. LF Jacob Kendall
8. RF Hayden Yost
9. SS Kolt Myers
SP: RHP Russell Sandefer
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