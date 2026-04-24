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Florida Gators baseball vs. Texas A&M Game 1 Live Updates

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi15 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the third weekend in a row, the Florida Gators will face a top-15 team in a three-game series. The 12th-ranked UF baseball team hosts No. 8 Texas A&M, which currently holds second place in the SEC.

First pitch between the Gators (28-14, 10-8 SEC) and Aggies (31-7, 12-5 SEC) is at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. Right-handed pitcher Aidan King (6-2, 1.71 ERA) toes the slab against lefty Shane Sdao (3-2, 5.60 ERA).

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Texas A&M.

By:Zach Abolverdi

End of 1st: Florida 1, Texas A&M 0

04/24/2026 05:49:52 PM

After a two-out single by Ethan Surowiec, Karson Bowen brought him home with an RBI hit to right field. Aidan King pitched a 1-2-3 frame to open the game, striking out Chris Hacopian looking for the last out.

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. 1B Ethan Surowiec
4. LF Blake Cyr
5. C Karson Bowen
6. 2B Cade Kurland
7. 3B Colton Schwarz
8. DH Caden McDonald
9. RF Ashton Wilson

SP: RHP Aidan King

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