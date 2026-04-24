Florida Gators baseball vs. Texas A&M Game 1 Live Updates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the third weekend in a row, the Florida Gators will face a top-15 team in a three-game series. The 12th-ranked UF baseball team hosts No. 8 Texas A&M, which currently holds second place in the SEC.
First pitch between the Gators (28-14, 10-8 SEC) and Aggies (31-7, 12-5 SEC) is at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. Right-handed pitcher Aidan King (6-2, 1.71 ERA) toes the slab against lefty Shane Sdao (3-2, 5.60 ERA).
Here are live updates from Florida vs. Texas A&M.
End of 1st: Florida 1, Texas A&M 004/24/2026 05:49:52 PM
After a two-out single by Ethan Surowiec, Karson Bowen brought him home with an RBI hit to right field. Aidan King pitched a 1-2-3 frame to open the game, striking out Chris Hacopian looking for the last out.
K-Bow cashes in! 🫰— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 24, 2026
🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/2dJCU4EamG
Clean first for King 🥶— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 24, 2026
🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/pkrvbgRtMQ
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. 1B Ethan Surowiec
4. LF Blake Cyr
5. C Karson Bowen
6. 2B Cade Kurland
7. 3B Colton Schwarz
8. DH Caden McDonald
9. RF Ashton Wilson
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SP: RHP Aidan King
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