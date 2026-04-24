Florida Gators baseball vs. Texas A&M Game 1 Live Updates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the third weekend in a row, the Florida Gators will face a top-15 team in a three-game series. The 12th-ranked UF baseball team hosts No. 8 Texas A&M, which currently holds second place in the SEC.

First pitch between the Gators (28-14, 10-8 SEC) and Aggies (31-7, 12-5 SEC) is at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. Right-handed pitcher Aidan King (6-2, 1.71 ERA) toes the slab against lefty Shane Sdao (3-2, 5.60 ERA).

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Texas A&M.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 1, Texas A&M 0 After a two-out single by Ethan Surowiec, Karson Bowen brought him home with an RBI hit to right field. Aidan King pitched a 1-2-3 frame to open the game, striking out Chris Hacopian looking for the last out.

Clean first for King 🥶



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/pkrvbgRtMQ — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 24, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. 1B Ethan Surowiec

4. LF Blake Cyr

5. C Karson Bowen

6. 2B Cade Kurland

7. 3B Colton Schwarz

8. DH Caden McDonald

9. RF Ashton Wilson

SP: RHP Aidan King

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