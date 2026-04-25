Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M Aggies Game 2 live updates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After winning in Friday’s opener, the 12th-ranked Florida Gators look to take the series against No. 8 Texas A&M. UF improved to 8-1 against top-10 opponents. First pitch on Saturday is at 5 p.m. on SEC Network.

Florida pitcher Liam Peterson (1-3, 3.42 ERA) gets the start against Texas A&M RHP Aiden Sims (7-0, 3.44 ERA). The Gators boast a nation-best 12-3 record against ranked teams this season, including the most Quad 1 wins in the country (13).

Here are live updates from Florida (29-14, 11-8 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (31-8, 12-6 SEC).

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Texas A&M 2, Florida 1 Peterson gives up two runs on two hits, starting with Bear Harrison’s leadoff homer and then a double by Chris Hacopian that almost left the yard too. Peterson also walked an Aggie but got out of the inning by striking out A&M’s 2-hole and 4-hole hitters. Sims tossed another 1-2-3 frame and has retired nine of UF’s 10 batters so far.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 1, Texas A&M 0 Blake Cyr continued his hot streak and put Florida in front with a dinger to left field. He has hit six home runs in the last six games. Sims gave up the leadoff homer but fanned three more in the second, striking out six of UF’s first seven batters. Peterson pitched a 1-2-3 frame, striking out Jorian Wilson for the last out and his second K.



By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 0, Texas A&M 0 Peterson gives up a leadoff single and a two-out hit, but he blanks the Aggies in the first with one strikeout. UF catcher Karson Bowen made a great throw to catch Chris Hacopian stealing at second. Sims struck out the top of UF’s lineup.



Bowen Arrow 🏹



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/ZhT0nBaeZx — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 25, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. 1B Ethan Surowiec

4. LF Blake Cyr

5. C Karson Bowen

6. 2B Cade Kurland

7. DH Caden McDonald

8. 3B Colton Schwarz

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Liam Peterson

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