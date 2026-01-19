Florida center Rueben Chinyelu named SEC Player of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida starting center Reuben Chinyelu has been named the SEC Player of the Week after posting two double-doubles last week. Chinyelu is coming off a career-best performance in the Gators’ 98-94 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Chinyelu led Florida in the frontcourt with a career-high 20 points. He added his 10th double-double this season with 10 rebounds, including five offensive boards with three putbacks.

Chinyelu has recorded three straight double-doubles and six in the last eight games. He continues to average a double-double 11.8 points and 10.7 rebounds, which leads the SEC.

Chinyelu scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half. That included four straight free throws after a hook-and-hold on his offensive rebound and a foul on his putback attempt.

His performance in Nashville came on the heels of his 19 points and 12 rebounds in the win at Oklahoma on Tuesday. He averaged 19.5 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the week.

Chinyelu had the most rebounds among all players in the conference last week and was the only SEC player to make 100% of his free throws with at least 10 attempts for the week.

“We feel like Rueben had a great week. We’re hoping he gets SEC Player of the Week,” UF coach Todd Golden said Monday. “He works so hard and he’s smart. He’s got the physical tools. He’s got the mental tools. He’s got a lot of things going for him. We anticipate him continuing to get better. He has definitely made a huge jump.”

This marks the first career SEC Player of the Week award for Chinyelu and Florida’s second nod this season. Thomas Haugh was recognized following wins over FSU and Miami.

Florida last had multiple SEC Player of the Week honors during the 2020-21 season (Colin Castleton and Tre Mann). Condon won three times last season but was UF’s only winner.

The last time the Gators had two bigs win SEC Player of the Week awards in a season was 2001-02 (Udonis Haslem and Matt Bonner).

