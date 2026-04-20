Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu declares for 2026 NBA draft, maintaining college eligibility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Junior Rueben Chinyelu will test the NBA waters for the second year in a row. The Florida Gators starting center has declared for the 2026 draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Chinyelu went through the draft process last year before deciding to return to school. Following UF’s season-ending loss to Iowa in the NCAA Tournament, Chinyelu was unsure of his future plans.

“I don’t know right now,” Chinyelu said of what’s next. “I’m just focused on the present right now. We’ll see what the future has in store for me.”

Chinyelu has been pegged as a second-round pick. He’s projected at 33rd overall by The Athletic (to the Chicago Bulls), 47th overall by ESPN (to the Orlando Magic) and 45th overall by Bleacher Report (to the Denver Nuggets).

Chinyelu averaged a double-double this year with 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds. He set the single-season school records for double-doubles (19) and offensive rebounds (137). His 393 total rebounds this season ranks No. 3 in program history behind Neal Walk.

Chinyelu collected several postseason accolades: Naismith, NABC and Field of 68 Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, SEC All-Defensive Team, first-team All-SEC honors and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

“He’s raised my expectations for himself quite high,” UF coach Todd Golden said of Chinyelu. “He’s turned himself into one of the best centers in America. … The maturation and growth that he’s had, just really elevating his game over the course of his time here has been incredible. He’s a tireless worker, and he backs up what he says. He’s super unselfish.”

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