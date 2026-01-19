Florida Gators climb in AP Top 25 after wins at Vandy, Oklahoma

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After rejoining the rankings last week, the Florida Gators have moved up in the latest Associated Press Poll following two road victories to extend their winning streak to four games. UF is now ranked No. 16 by AP voters.

Florida (13-5, 4-1 SEC) is also No. 16 in the new USA Today Coaches Poll after beating No. 10 Vanderbilt 98-94 on Saturday and Oklahoma 96-79 on Tuesday. In the victory at Vandy, UF was led by 20 points apiece from Xaivian Lee and Rueben Chinyelu.

Five Gators scored 14-plus against the Commodores, who are still ranked one spot ahead of UF. Florida’s win at Oklahoma featured 21 points from Thomas Haugh and Chinyelu’s 19-point, 12-rebound double-double to go along with a season-low seven turnovers.

The Gators are back in the O’Dome on Tuesday against LSU at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Tigers (13-5, 1-4 SEC) got their first conference win against Missouri on Saturday after an 0-4 start in SEC play.

“We can’t relax,” Florida coach Todd Golden said Monday. “I think for the first time all year we’re in a position where we’re finally starting to get praised, and people are starting ‘Hey, team of the week, Florida, hey, this team might be, you know, championship level that.’ Like, we just can’t feed into that.

“We have to still have the mentality that we had after we were 5-4, when we lost Missouri, when everybody’s like, ‘Man, this Florida team is not very good.’ And if we approach it that way and go out and try to impact the game with our physicality and our execution, and take pride in those things, we’ll be in good shape.”

1. Arizona

2. UConn

3. Michigan

4. Purdue

5. Duke

6. Houston

7. Nebraska

8. Gonzaga

9. Iowa State

10. Michigan State

11. Illinois

12. Texas Tech

13. BYU

14. Virginia

15. Vanderbilt

16. Florida

17. Alabama

18. Clemson

19. Kansas

20. Arkansas

21. Georgia

22. North Carolina

23. Louisville

24. St. Louis

25. Miami (Ohio)

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Wisconsin 64, St. John’s 64, Iowa 30, Kentucky 27, Tennessee 20, Utah St. 15, UCF 14, Miami 10, George Mason 10, Saint Mary’s 5, SMU 3, Villanova 3, Texas A&M 2, NC State 1.

