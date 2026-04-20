Florida Gators commits and targets in the updated Rivals300 rankings

The updated Rivals300 offers a revealing look at where the Florida Gators stand in the 2027 cycle. There’s plenty to like if you’re following the Gators closely. UF already has a 5-star anchor in the class, and multiple commits ranked higher here than anywhere else. The board is taking shape with impact talent. Just as important, a long list of priority targets remains firmly in play, with movement across the rankings only adding more intrigue to how this class could ultimately come together.

RELATED: The entire Rivals300 following Monday’s update

– 5-star OL Maxwell Hiller, Coatesville (Pa.): The top-ranked commitment in the Florida Gators 2027 class. He ranks No. 7 in the updated Rivals300 rankings. This was a major win on the recruiting trail for Jon Sumrall and UF’s new staff.

– 4-star CB Aamaury Fountain, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside: The Florida Gators flipped Fountain from South Carolina earlier this month. Rivals is much higher on Fountain than the rest of the industry. He’s ranked No. 25 in the latest Rivals300 update.

– 4-star WR Tramond Collins, Cottondale (Fla.): Another Florida commit who is ranked higher at Rivals than the rest of the industry. Collins first committed to the former Florida Gators staff, but opened the process after UF hired Coach Sumrall. However, the new Florida staff brought him back to the class.

– 4-star QB Davin Davidson, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney: Davidson was the top target at the position for the Florida Gators in the 2027 cycle. He committed earlier this month and is already recruiting others. Davidson is ranked No. 120 overall.

– 4-star CB Amare Nugent, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage: Nugent was the first commitment for the Florida Gators in the 2027 class. He saw no change in his ranking and remains No. 125 in the update.

Florida Gators targets in the Rivals300

– 4-star OL Oluwasmilore Olubobola, Carteret (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep: This talented lineman moves up a few spots in the Rivals300 to No. 20 overall. Texas A&M has the edge on the RPM, but the Florida Gators might be the biggest threat.

– 4-star LB Kaden Henderson, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit: Henderson slipped a few spots to No. 21 in the latest update. He named top schools earlier this year, and didn’t include the Florida Gators. However, UF plans to continue chipping away at Henderson.

– 4-star LB Joakim Gouda, Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding: The Peach State defender shuffled back a spot to No. 31 in the latest rankings update. Georgia has the buzz in this recruitment, but the Gators are after him.

– 4-star OL Kennedy Brown, Houston (Texas) Kingwood: The Florida Gators hosted Brown for the first time earlier this month. He’s ranked No. 49 overall in the updated Rivals300 and is now listed as an interior lineman. Texas A&M is thought to be the team in front, but Oregon, Tennessee, and Florida are others pressing.

– 4-star WR Elias Pearl, Port Charlotte (Fla.): Pearl has consistently moved up Rivals rankings this year. He’s now listed No. 55 overall in the latest update. The Florida Gators are the leader for Pearl, and have been for months.

– 4-star LB/Edge AJ Randle, Garner (N.C.): Florida has hosted Randle on campus twice this year. He’s ranked No. 57 overall in the latest Rivals300.

– 4-star WR Eric McFarland, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy: McFarland drifts back a few spots to No. 58 in the updated rankings. McFarland visited UF this spring, but the Gators have work to do.

– 4-star Edge Frederick Ards, Orlando (Fla.) Jones: One of the Florida Gators top overall targets in the 2027 class. Ards jumped up several spots, moving from No. 85 to No. 62 in the latest update.

– 4-star OL Jordan Agbanoma, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson: Texas A&M has led for Agbanoma for months. He visited Florida for the first time earlier this month and has an official visit set. Agbanoma is ranked No. 75 overall.

– 4-star OL Elijah Hutchenson, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School: The Florida Gators offered in December and hosted Huchenson for a few days earlier this month. He’s ranked No. 77 overall after the Rivals300 updated.

– 4-star OL Layton Von Brandt, Middletown (De.) Appoquinimink: Von Brandt is a former Penn State commit and was committed to Phil Trautwein. His recruitment is now open, but Notre Dame and Florida appear to be in the best spot. Rivals ranks Von Brandt No. 79 overall.

– 4-star S Adryan Cole, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County: Cole was a huge riser in the updated Rivals300. He moved from No. 145 overall, up to No. 80 in the latest update. Georgia and Ohio State are in the best spot, but Cole has an official visit set with the Florida Gators. He also plans to be in The Swamp next month for an unofficial visit.

– 4-star LB Isaac McNeil, Mobile (Ala.) Vigor: McNeil remains No. 82 overall in the latest update. He’s a top target at the linebacker position for UF.

– 4-star WR Julius Jones, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas: Another Florida Gators target who didn’t have any change to their ranking. Jones is a Notre Dame legacy, but has official visits set with Oregon, Florida, and Miami. He’s ranked No. 84 overall.

– 4-star Edge Cahron Wheeler, Baltimore (Md.) St. Paul’s School: Wheeler opened the year as an unranked prospect, but climbed the Rivals300 in the previous update. His ranking didn’t change this time, and remains No. 90 overall. Florida and Clemson appear to be at the top of the list.

– 4-star OL Kennedee Jackson, Lithonia (Ga.): A rising offensive tackle who ranks No. 100 overall in the latest update. Florida hosted Jackson earlier this spring and expects him back for an official visit next month.

– 4-star S Andre Hyppolite, Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach: Miami holds the edge for this Rivals300 newcomer. Hyppolite was previously ranked a 3-star, but is now ranked No. 105. He visited UF for the first time this month.

– 4-star S Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, Prattville (Ala.): Aparicio-Bailey is the No. 117 overall prospect in the Rivals300. He’s visited UF twice this year, and the Gators are fighting for an official visit. Georgia and Clemson appear to be in the best standing.

– 4-star Edge Desmond Malpress, Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Coast: The Florida Gators have hosted Malpress a few times this year, but don’t appear to be pressing. He dropped from inside the Top 100, down to No. 133.

– 4-star RB Trey Martin, Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish: Florida hosted Martin on campus earlier this month and has an official visit set for next month. He’s ranked No. 155 overall.

– 4-star WR Jamarin Simmons, Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby: Clemson leads for Simmons, but the Florida Gators are right behind them. He’s ranked No. 170 overall in the latest update.

– 4-star DL Zahmar Tookes, Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton: Before the latest Rivals300 update, Tookes was a 4-star ranked outside of the Top 300. He’s moved to No. 181 overall. Florida and Penn State have official visits secured.

– 4-star WR Anthony Jennings, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard: The Florida Gators have led for Jennings and have hosted him several times this year. He’s ranked No. 204 overall.

– 4-star RB Andrew Beard, Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian: Florida and Clemson appear to be in the best spot for Beard, but Georgia is also lingering in this recruitment. Rivals ranks Beard as the No. 208 overall prospect.

– 4-star DB Jaden Carey, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas: Carey moves up a few spots to No. 222 in the updated Rivals300. He’s visited the Florida Gators several times this year. Ohio State and Auburn are other contenders.

– 4-star DL John Archer, Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First: Archer is the No. 229 overall prospect in the new Rivals300 rankings. The Florida Gators hosted him for the first time a few weeks ago and have an official visit set for the summer.

– 4-star LB Ja’Bios Smith, Swainsboro (Ga.): There was no change to Smith’s ranking, and he remains No. 235 overall in the Rivals300. Texas A&M leads, but Florida and South Carolina are other players.

– 4-star S Zayden Gamble, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas: Gamble had the Florida Gators on top at the start of the spring. However, Notre Dame has surged after he visited South Bend a few weeks ago. Gamble’s ranking slid up to No. 236 overall.

– 4-star S Kenaz Sullivan, Stafford (Va.) The St. James Academy: Sullivan was a 4-star prospect before today, but is now ranked No. 242 in the latest rankings update.

– 4-star S Kailib Dillard, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks: When Dillard visited the Florida Gators earlier this spring, he was an unranked prospect. Rivals eventually moved him to a 3-star, but he’s risen again in the rankings, up to No. 243. UF is battling Oregon and Georgia.

– 4-star OL Peyton Miller, Anna (Texas): Miller was previously a 3-star, but has moved up to No. 258 overall in the latest update. Miller has a strong connection to Phil Trautwein, and after spending two days in Gainesville this spring, UF is now a contender.

– 4-star Edge Rion Jackson, Annapolis (Md.) Senior: The Florida Gators hosted Jackson for the first time this spring. He’s ranked No. 281 overall.

Florida is also working on a few flips

– 5-star DL Jalen Brewster (Texas Tech commit), Cedar Hill (Texas): Brewster remains the No. 1 overall prospect in the updated Rivals300. He committed to Texas Tech last fall, but has visited the Florida Gators twice this spring.

– 5-star WR Easton Royal (Texas commit), New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin: Despite committing to Texas last fall, Royal is keeping the door open to several schools. The Florida Gators are a threat and are in line to host him for an official visit this summer. He moved up one spot to No. 4 overall in the Rivals300 update.

– 4-star CB Ace Alston (Notre Dame commit), Cincinnati (Ohio.) Anderson: Alston saw no change to his ranking and sits at No. 72 overall. He committed to Notre Dame in December, but visited the Florida Gators this spring.

– 4-star RB Keldrid Ben (Oklahoma commit), Montgomery (Texas): Another Florida Gators flip target who saw no change to his ranking. Ben committed to Oklahoma in December, but is still adding new offers. Florida was one of those new tenders, and the Gators hosted him this spring.