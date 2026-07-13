Rivals300 update: Which Florida commits rose, fell and held steady?

The updated Rivals300 rankings are here, giving another look at where the Florida Gators’ 2027 class stacks up on the national stage.

The Gators hold commitments from 26 prospects and a large portion of those pledges earned a spot in the latest rankings. As of Monday, Florida’s class sits No. 8 nationally in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, with several commits continuing to strengthen one of the country’s deepest groups.

Below is where every Florida commit landed in the updated Rivals300.

Six Florida commits land in Top 100

Florida continues to boast one of the nation’s strongest collections of top-end talent, placing six commitments inside the top 100.

Five-star interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville (Pa.) High climbed one spot to No. 6 overall, strengthening his case as one of the premier prospects in the 2027 cycle.

Cornerback Aamaury Fountain of Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside slipped from No. 25 to No. 38 overall but remains firmly among the nation’s elite defensive backs.

Wide receiver Elias Pearl of Port Charlotte (Fla.) High held steady at No. 55, while offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson of Roanoke (Va.) Catholic remained at No. 77.

EDGE Cahron Wheeler of Baltimore (Md.) St. Paul’s School also stayed put at No. 90, giving Florida five commitments inside the top 100 before wide receiver Tramond Collins of Cottondale (Fla.) High narrowly missed the cutoff at No. 103 overall.

Nine more Florida commits earn Rivals300 recognition

Quarterback Davin Davidson of Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney, cornerback Amare Nugent of Plantation (Fla.) American and defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes of Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton all held their previous positions at Nos. 120, 125 and 182, respectively.

One of the biggest stories from the update belonged to cornerback Raheem Floyd of East St. Louis (Ill.) High. After previously being rated as a 3-star prospect and the nation’s No. 42 cornerback, Floyd vaulted into the Rivals300 at No. 193 overall following an impressive offseason that included defensive MVP honors at The Opening.

Offensive lineman Peyton Miller of Anna (Texas) High also made a sizable move, climbing 55 spots from No. 259 to No. 204 overall.

Running back Andrew Beard of Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian remained at No. 209, while wide receiver Anthony Jennings of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard dropped from No. 205 to No. 236.

Safety Kailib Dillard of Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks held firm at No. 244, while linebacker Ja’Bios Smith of Swainsboro (Ga.) High rounded out Florida’s group after sliding from No. 236 to No. 273.

Overall, the Florida Gators placed 15 commitments in the updated Rivals300. That’s highlighted by six prospects inside the top 100 and several others who either maintained their standing or made notable moves heading into their junior seasons.