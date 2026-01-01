Florida Gators cornerback Cormani McClain re-signs for 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators redshirt sophomore cornerback Cormani McClain has re-signed with Florida Victorious for his junior season. He announced the news on social media.

McClain made six starts this season. He finished the year with 18 tackles (10 solo), 1.0 TFL, an interception and a pass breakup in 10 games played.

McClain transferred from Colorado in 2024. He redshirted in his first year at UF after playing in three games and earning one start. He logged five tackles, 0.5 TFL, a pass breakup and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Here is McClain’s game-by-game numbers in 2025 per his official UF bio:

vs. LIU: Made an appearance on defense, recording a total of 29 snaps in the game (18 on defense and 11 on special teams).

at No. 3 LSU: Earned his first start of the season and second start with the Gators… Recorded three tackles (two solo) in 53 snaps (40 defensive and 13 special teams)… Received a Tackle grade of 76.4 according to PFF.

vs. No. 9 Texas: Made his second start of the season. Credited with three solo tackles and a pass break up on 71 snaps (60 defense and 11 special teams). Earned a season high PFF Tackle grade of 80.1.

vs. No. 5 Georgia: Logged fourth start of the season . Recorded two tackles (one solo) off 65 snaps (59 defensive and six special teams). Received a PFF Tackle grade of 74.2.

at No. 7 Ole Miss: Played 81 snaps (74 on defense and seven on special teams) and logged two solo tackles.

