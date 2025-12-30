Florida cornerback J'Vari Flowers re-signs for 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators true freshman cornerback J’Vari Flowers has re-signed for the 2026 season. He announced the news on his social media Tuesday.

Flowers made two starts as a true freshman and played in all 12 games this season. He finished with 17 tackles, four pass breakups and 0.5 TFLs on the year.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound Flowers, a Miami native, was ranked by On3 the nation’s No. 12 cornerback and the No. 73 overall recruit in the Class of 2025.

Flowers reclassified to the 2025 class before choosing the Gators over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.

