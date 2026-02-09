Florida Gators crack top 15 in AP poll after beating Texas A&M

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators cracked the top 15 in the latest Associated Press Poll after claiming first place in the SEC. UF is now ranked No. 14 by AP voters, up from 17th.

Florida (17-6, 8-2 SEC) is also No. 14 in the new USA Today Coaches Poll, rising two spots. After a midweek bye, the Gators defeated Texas A&M 86-67 on Saturday.

Five UF players scored in double figures, led by Thomas Haugh with 22 points, and Florida’s defense held the SEC’s best 3-point shooting team to 26.5% from the perimeter.

“Obviously, we’re really pleased where we are right now,” UF coach Todd Golden said after the win, “but we got eight more league games left and a lot can happen. There’s a lot of teams with three and four losses, and it’s all about us taking care of our business.

“We gotta take one game at a time, as cliche as that sounds. And the great thing about being in this position is we don’t have to worry about anybody else. Just see what’s in front of us, one game at a time. And we’ll be ready to go against Georgia on Wednesday.”

The Gators are back on the road against Georgia on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The Bulldogs (17-6, 5-5 SEC) lost in Gainesville 92-77 earlier this season.

1. Arizona

2. Michigan (+1)

3. Houston (+5)

4. Duke

5. Iowa State (+2)

6. UConn (-3)

7. Nebraska (+2)

8. Illinois (-3)

9. Kansas (+2)

10. Michigan State

11. North Carolina (-3)

12. Gonzaga (-6)

13. Purdue (-1)

14. Florida (+3)

15. Virginia (+3)

16. Texas Tech (-3)

17. St. John’s (+5)

18. St. Louis (+1)

19. Vanderbilt (-4)

20. Clemson

21. Arkansas

22. BYU (-6)

23. Miami (OH)

24. Louisville

25. Kentucky

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Alabama 72, Iowa 69, NC State 31, Tennessee 26, Villanova 17, Utah St. 15, Georgia 6, Santa Clara 2, Auburn 2, Saint Mary’s 1.

