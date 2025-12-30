Florida DB Aaron Gates entering the transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators redshirt sophomore defensive back Aaron Gates plans to enter the transfer portal. On3’s Hayes Fawcett was first to report the news on Tuesday.

Gates was a starter for the Gators in 2024 before his season-ending knee injury. That year he made 27 tackles, 3.5 TFL, an interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a quarterback hurry in nine games played (five starts).

Gates spent this past offseason recovering from his torn ACL and was back in time for the 2025 season opener against Long Island. He appeared in four games this year and made seven tackles before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Gates is the 22nd scholarship player to announce he’s transferring from UF and the sixth defensive back, along with starting safeties Jordan Castell and Sharif Denson and cornerbacks Jameer Grimsley, Teddy Foster and Josiah Davis.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The window for FBS players to enter the portal opens Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

