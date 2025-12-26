Florida Gators DB Sharif Denson entering transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators junior defensive back Sharif Denson plans to enter the transfer portal. He will have one year of eligibility remaining. The news was first reported by Rivals Hayes Fawcett.

Denson made 11 starts in 12 games played last season, finishing with 53 tackles (39 solo), 2.0 TFL, a pass breakup, and four quarterback hurries.

Denson started six games in 2024, totaling 37 tackles (22 solo), 2.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL, two pass breakups, one interception, a forced fumble, and a QB hurry.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II, and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database, and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request, and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship, and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The window for FBS players to enter the portal opens Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.