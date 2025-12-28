Gators defensive back Lagonza Hayward re-signs for 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators freshman defensive back Lagonza Hayward has re-signed with Florida Victorious for the 2026 season. He announced the news Sunday on his social media.

Hayward’s return is key for the nickel position after starter Sharif Denson announced his plans to transfer. The Gators return Aaron Gates at nickel but also lose Josiah Davis to the portal.

Hayward played in 11 games this year and recorded 12 tackles, 3.5 TFL, one sack and two QB hurries. He logged a season-high six tackles and 2.5 TFL in the win over Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Hayward flipped from Tennessee to UF late in last year’s recruiting cycle. He also held offers from Alabama, FSU, Georgia, Texas A&M and USC, among others.

Lagonza Hayward was rated as a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2025. He was ranked as the No. 3 safety in the nation, No. 3 player in Georgia and No. 35 player overall by On3.

Hayward recorded 108 tackles, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions, nine pass breakups, and 10 TFLs in his high school career. He also caught 26 passes for 727 yards and seven TDs.

Five UF players — receiver Vernell Brown III, linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles, cornerback Dijon Johnson and EDGE Kamran James — have announced new deals with Florida Victorious.

Hayward is also one of several players that have re-signed with FV, along with receiver TJ Abrams, offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, and defensive linemen Joseph Mbatchou and Jeramiah McCloud.

Jon Sumrall’s Florida staff

New Florida coach Jon Sumrall has hired 15 assistant coaches so far, including both coordinators. Here is Sumrall’s coaching staff:

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner

Defensive coordinator Brad White

Quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock

Running backs coach Chris Foster

Wide receivers coach Marcus Davis

Inside receivers coach, Trent McKnight

Tight ends coach Evan McKissack

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein

Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman

Outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon

Inside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato

Safeties coach Chris Collins

Cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris

Nickels coach Da’one Wilkins

Special teams coordinator Jonathan Galante

Sumrall has also tabbed Rusty Whitt as director of strength and conditioning and Cole Heard as his chief of staff.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.