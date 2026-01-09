Florida Gators defensive lineman Brendan Bett returning for 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Brendan Bett is returning for the 2026 season, Gators Online has learned.

Bett transferred to UF from Baylor after the spring. He saw action in all 12 games this season and made four starts, getting the nod against Miami, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Bett recorded 39 tackles, 4 TFL and 3.0 sacks, which ranked third on the team. He graded out as one of Florida’s top 10 players on defense with a 69.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Bett redshirted at Baylor in 2024, with the Texas Bowl vs. LSU being his lone appearance. He had a strong true freshman season, playing in 10 games and earning a start against Houston.

Bett graded out as PFF’s fourth-highest rated interior freshman defensive lineman in college football in 2023. He finished with nine tackles, including one sack and two pass breakups.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Bett was a consensus three-star prospect in the Class of 2023. Rivals ranked him as the No. 27 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 75 player in Texas.

Bett made 148 career tackles at Ellis High School, including 112 solo and 42 for a loss. He racked up seven career sacks and returned his only career interception for 51-yard touchdown.

Bett earned District 4-5A Co-Defensive MVP honors after collecting 63 tackles with four sacks as a senior in 2022. He was named to the District 12-6A First Team as a junior in 2021.

