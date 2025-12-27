Gators DL Jeramiah McCloud returning to Florida in 2026

Jeramiah McCloud is returning to Florida for the 2026 season. With a defensive line potentially losing multiple starters, he could play a much larger role in the Gators’ rotation as a sophomore. The 6-foot-3, 294-pound defensive lineman finished his freshman season with 13 tackles, including five solo stops, and two pass deflections.

With Caleb Banks heading to the NFL and Michai Boireau planning to enter the transfer portal, Florida’s depth along the defensive line is extremely thin. That opens the door for McCloud to see more snaps and take on a bigger role in key situations next season.

McCloud’s recruitment out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County was closely watched. He was always committed to Florida, but Georgia created late buzz and made it interesting. The Gators ultimately held firm though, keeping McCloud in the 2025 class. That decision now looks critical as Florida’s defensive front faces significant turnover.

Adding to his advantage is the return of defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, who helped guide McCloud during his freshman campaign. With Chatman back, McCloud can continue building on the foundation from last year and refine his technique as he transitions into a larger role.

As the Gators prepare for 2026, eyes will be on Jeramiah McCloud to see if he can translate his freshman flashes into consistent impact. With experience, size and opportunity on his side, McCloud has a chance to become a cornerstone of Florida’s defensive line over the coming years.

Talk about it with our premium members in the Swamp Talk message board, here.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!