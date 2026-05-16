Florida Gators earn No. 5 seed in 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament

The bracket for the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament is set, and the Florida Gators are the No. 5 overall seed. UF will play the winner of the Kentucky-Vanderbilt game on Wednesday, tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

If the Gators win their first game, they will face No. 4 Alabama on Thursday at approx. 8 p.m. ET. Florida and Alabama are both 37-18 and 18-12 in SEC play, but the Tide won the tie breaker with their sweep of UF.

The Gators have won seven conference tournament championships and two under coach Kevin O’Sullivan, most recently in 2015. The tournament runs from May 19-24 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket

No. 16 seed Missouri No. 9 seed Ole Miss SEC Network

Tue., May. 19 / 10:30 AM EDT No. 13 seed Kentucky No. 12 seed Vanderbilt SEC Network

Tue., May. 19 / 2:00 PM EDT No. 15 seed South Carolina No. 10 seed Tennessee SEC Network

Tue., May. 19 / 5:30 PM EDT No. 14 seed LSU No. 11 seed Oklahoma SEC Network

Tue., May. 19 / 9:00 PM EDT Winner G1 No. 8 seed Mississippi State SEC Network

Wed., May. 20 / 10:30 AM EDT Winner G2 No. 5 seed Florida SEC Network

Wed., May. 20 / 2:00 PM EDT Winner G3 No. 7 seed Arkansas SEC Network

Wed., May. 20 / 5:30 PM EDT Winner G4 No. 6 seed Auburn SEC Network

Wed., May. 20 / 9:00 PM EDT Winner G5 No. 1 seed Georgia SEC Network

Thu., May. 21 / 4:00 PM EDT Winner G6 No. 4 seed Alabama SEC Network

Thu., May. 21 / 8:00 PM EDT Winner G7 No. 2 seed Texas SEC Network

Fri., May. 22 / 4:00 PM EDT Winner G8 No. 3 seed Texas A&M SEC Network

Fri., May. 22 / 8:00 PM EDT Winner G10 Winner G9 SEC Network

Sat., May. 23 / 1:00 PM EDT Winner G12 Winner G11 SEC Network

Sat., May. 23 / 5:00 PM EDT Winner G14 Winner G13 ABC

Sun., May. 24 / 2:00 PM EDT

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