Florida Gators earn No. 5 seed in 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament
The bracket for the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament is set, and the Florida Gators are the No. 5 overall seed. UF will play the winner of the Kentucky-Vanderbilt game on Wednesday, tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.
If the Gators win their first game, they will face No. 4 Alabama on Thursday at approx. 8 p.m. ET. Florida and Alabama are both 37-18 and 18-12 in SEC play, but the Tide won the tie breaker with their sweep of UF.
The Gators have won seven conference tournament championships and two under coach Kevin O’Sullivan, most recently in 2015. The tournament runs from May 19-24 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.
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2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket
|No. 16 seed Missouri
|No. 9 seed Ole Miss
|SEC Network
Tue., May. 19 / 10:30 AM EDT
|No. 13 seed Kentucky
|No. 12 seed Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
Tue., May. 19 / 2:00 PM EDT
|No. 15 seed South Carolina
|No. 10 seed Tennessee
|SEC Network
Tue., May. 19 / 5:30 PM EDT
|No. 14 seed LSU
|No. 11 seed Oklahoma
|SEC Network
Tue., May. 19 / 9:00 PM EDT
|Winner G1
|No. 8 seed Mississippi State
|SEC Network
Wed., May. 20 / 10:30 AM EDT
|Winner G2
|No. 5 seed Florida
|SEC Network
Wed., May. 20 / 2:00 PM EDT
|Winner G3
|No. 7 seed Arkansas
|SEC Network
Wed., May. 20 / 5:30 PM EDT
|Winner G4
|No. 6 seed Auburn
|SEC Network
Wed., May. 20 / 9:00 PM EDT
|Winner G5
|No. 1 seed Georgia
|SEC Network
Thu., May. 21 / 4:00 PM EDT
|Winner G6
|No. 4 seed Alabama
|SEC Network
Thu., May. 21 / 8:00 PM EDT
|Winner G7
|No. 2 seed Texas
|SEC Network
Fri., May. 22 / 4:00 PM EDT
|Winner G8
|No. 3 seed Texas A&M
|SEC Network
Fri., May. 22 / 8:00 PM EDT
|Winner G10
|Winner G9
|SEC Network
Sat., May. 23 / 1:00 PM EDT
|Winner G12
|Winner G11
|SEC Network
Sat., May. 23 / 5:00 PM EDT
|Winner G14
|Winner G13
|ABC
Sun., May. 24 / 2:00 PM EDT
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