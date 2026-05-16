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Florida Gators earn No. 5 seed in 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi18 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

The bracket for the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament is set, and the Florida Gators are the No. 5 overall seed. UF will play the winner of the Kentucky-Vanderbilt game on Wednesday, tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

If the Gators win their first game, they will face No. 4 Alabama on Thursday at approx. 8 p.m. ET. Florida and Alabama are both 37-18 and 18-12 in SEC play, but the Tide won the tie breaker with their sweep of UF.

The Gators have won seven conference tournament championships and two under coach Kevin O’Sullivan, most recently in 2015. The tournament runs from May 19-24 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket

No. 16 seed MissouriNo. 9 seed Ole MissSEC Network
Tue., May. 19 / 10:30 AM EDT
No. 13 seed KentuckyNo. 12 seed VanderbiltSEC Network
Tue., May. 19 / 2:00 PM EDT
No. 15 seed South CarolinaNo. 10 seed TennesseeSEC Network
Tue., May. 19 / 5:30 PM EDT
No. 14 seed LSUNo. 11 seed OklahomaSEC Network
Tue., May. 19 / 9:00 PM EDT
Winner G1No. 8 seed Mississippi StateSEC Network
Wed., May. 20 / 10:30 AM EDT
Winner G2No. 5 seed FloridaSEC Network
Wed., May. 20 / 2:00 PM EDT
Winner G3No. 7 seed ArkansasSEC Network
Wed., May. 20 / 5:30 PM EDT
Winner G4No. 6 seed AuburnSEC Network
Wed., May. 20 / 9:00 PM EDT
Winner G5No. 1 seed GeorgiaSEC Network
Thu., May. 21 / 4:00 PM EDT
Winner G6No. 4 seed AlabamaSEC Network
Thu., May. 21 / 8:00 PM EDT
Winner G7No. 2 seed TexasSEC Network
Fri., May. 22 / 4:00 PM EDT
Winner G8No. 3 seed Texas A&MSEC Network
Fri., May. 22 / 8:00 PM EDT
Winner G10Winner G9SEC Network
Sat., May. 23 / 1:00 PM EDT
Winner G12Winner G11SEC Network
Sat., May. 23 / 5:00 PM EDT
Winner G14Winner G13ABC
Sun., May. 24 / 2:00 PM EDT

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