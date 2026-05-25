Florida Gators earn top 8 national seed for NCAA Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since 2023, the Florida Gators baseball program will host a Gainesville Regional and can host the Super Regionals. UF earned a top eight national seed for the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Monday.

Florida is the No. 8 overall seed and has Rider (33-18), Troy (32-29 and Miami (38-18) in the Gainesville Regional. UF will face Rider on Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and the Miami-Troy game will follow on Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

The Gators (39-19) are paired with Southern Miss as the No. 9 seed. The Golden Eagles (44-15) have Little Rock (36-26), Jacksonville State (46-13) and Virginia (36-21) in the Hattiesburg Regional, which Florida will host the winner of if it advances.

UF enters postseason play with a 15-7 record against ranked teams, which leads the country, and have won 10 of their last 12 games, closing out the regular season with three-straight SEC series wins before reaching the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Following Florida’s 2-1 showing in Hoover, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said he believes he has a top-eight team.

“We got three good starters. Our bullpen’s healthy for the very first time. We’ve got our lineup pretty much set now,” O’Sullivan said. “I do think that we are one of the top eight teams in the country.”

Florida is hosting its 20th NCAA Regional in school history and first since 2023 for the third straight year. O’Sullivan has earned 13 regional bids and reached the NCAA Tournament in each of his 18-full seasons at the helm. The Gators will be making their 41st all-time NCAA Regional appearance as a program.

“I’m really proud of the way our team played this week,” O’Sullivan said in Hoover. “I think we maybe opened up some eyes to other people around the country that may not have seen us play. And we’ve come such a long way. I think this weekend kind of puts us in a position for our team to be ready for the postseason.”

The 16 winners from each regional site advance to the Super Regionals from June 5-8. The 2026 College World Series will take place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. From June 12-22.

Top 8 NCAA Tournament seeds

1. UCLA

2. Georgia Tech

3. Georgia

4. Auburn

5. North Carolina

6. Texas

7. Alabama

8. Florida

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