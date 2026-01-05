Florida is unranked for the first time since the 2023-24 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since the end of the 2023-24 regular season, the Florida Gators are unranked in the latest Associated Press Poll. Previously at No. 22, they dropped out of the rankings Monday following their 76-74 loss at Missouri in the SEC opener on Saturday.

Florida (9-5) also fell out of the USA Today Coaches Poll after getting beat by the Tigers, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

The Gators were ranked for the entire 2024-25 campaign, reaching as high as No. 2 during the regular season and finishing No. 1. UF was not in the AP poll for most of the 2023-24 season, cracking the top 25 for two weeks in late February.

Florida opened this season ranked third and spent a few weeks at No. 10 after dropping the opener against Arizona. The Gators continued to fall in the rankings following losses to TCU, Duke, UConn and Missouri, which knocked them out of the poll.

The Gators are back in the O’Dome on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for their SEC home opener against Georgia, which is now ranked No. 18. The Bulldogs are 13-1 this season and had a 104-100 overtime win over Auburn on Saturday.

1. Arizona

2. Michigan

3. Iowa State

4. UConn

5. Purdue

6. Duke

7. Houston (+1)

8. Gonzaga (-1)

9. BYU (+1)

10. Nebraska (+3)

11. Vanderbilt

12. Michigan State (-2)

13. Alabama (+1)

14. Texas Tech (+1)

15. Arkansas (+3)

16. Illinois (+4)

17. North Carolina (-5)

18. Georgia (+5)

19. Iowa (+6)

20. Louisville (-4)

21. Tennessee (-2)

22. Kansas (-5)

23. Virginia (-2)

24. SMU (NR)

25. UCF (NR)

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Villanova 127, Seton Hall 31, Southern Cal 28, Utah St. 27, Miami (Ohio) 22, Clemson 21, Saint Louis 14, LSU 14, Texas 12, Florida 11, Saint Mary’s 10, Kentucky 9, California 8, Miami 5, Indiana 4, Auburn 3, TCU 2, UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 2.

