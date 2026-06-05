Florida football program announces return of Ladies Clinic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators football program on Friday announced the return of the Ladies Clinic. It will take place at the Heavener Football Training Center on July 24 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The clinic is open to all women 18 years of age or older.

To register for the 2026 Ladies Clinic, please click here.

The 2026 Ladies Clinic will feature a behind the scenes look at the football program under first-year coach Jon Sumrall and his coaching staff.

The event also includes a Q&A with Sumrall and his wife Ginny, film sessions the coaches, hands-on drills and instruction (no experience needed).

The clinic will have light appetizers and beverages, as well as shopping opportunities with vendors and a silent auction with unique items and experiences.

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