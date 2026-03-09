Florida's Urban Klavžar wins SEC Sixth Man of the Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators junior guard Urban Klavžar, one of the league’s top 3-point shooters, has been named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year. The league unveiled its men’s basketball post season awards Monday as selected by the SEC’s head coaches.

Klavžar has hit a 3-pointer in 21 straight games and is shooting 27-for-55 (.491) during the Gators’ current winning streak. He’s averaging .406 beyond the arc on the year, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC.

Klavžar has scored in double figures 17 times as a junior after just once last year, including a career-high 20 points vs. TCU. He has made multiple 3-pointers in 20 games this season, including five vs. Kentucky.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard from Slovenia scores 9.9 points per game this season and shoots .438 from the floor. He also averages 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.3 minutes played per game.

“I think last year that was a big part of delaying his success. Not knowing when he was going to be eligible, having to try to work him into the rotation after the season already started,” Golden said of Klavžar. “And turns out we had some pretty good players in front of him last year that it was kind of hard to break in there. But that whole time we were very confident in his abilities and how he could help our program.

“It’s what gave us confidence to roll with this group coming into this year. We thought he would make a big jump and he certainly has. Hard to argue what guard has been better off the bench in SEC play. He’s been consistently in double figures. His actual shooting stats are really remarkable. Competes his tail off defensively and is going to try to do what’s in the best interest of the team. That guy has turned into a really good player and one that we’re really happy to have in our program.”

Klavžar is the fourth UF player to win SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors and the first since Canyon Barry in 2016-17. Florida’s Chris Richard (2006-07) and Dorian Finney-Smith (2013-14) also won the award.

Florida’s SEC Sixth Man of the Year winners

2006-07 Chris Richard

2013-14 Dorian Finney-Smith

2016-17 Canyon Barry

2025-26 Urban Klavžar

