Florida Gators get 9 invites to NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which takes place in Indianapolis from February 23-March 2, will showcase the skills of several Florida Gators. A total of nine UF players (of 319 overall) have received invites to the event. They are:

— Caleb Banks, DL: Banks, considered a likely first-round draft pick by many, recently turned heads at the Panini Senior Bowl with his performances in practice. He also recorded 1 tackle, 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss in the game. He was injured most of the 2025 season and a breakout year in 2024.

—Austin Barber, OT: Barber was the Florida Gators’ starting left tackle the past two seasons and was All-SEC third team in 2025. He started 30 games as a Gator.

—Tommy Doman, P: In his lone year at UF after transferring from Michigan, Doman had 50 punts for a 44.04 average. He made the Pro Football Focus All-SEC team.

—George Gumbs Jr., OLB: Gumbs began his college career as a walk-on receiver at Northern Illinois, but transitioned into an edge rusher and had a solid 2025 season for UF. He finished the year with 31 tackles (14 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

—Devin Moore, CB: Made 17 starts over the past two seasons and arguably was UF’s top corner in 2025, when he recorded 35 tackles (23 solo), 2 interceptions and four pass breakups across 646 snaps.

—Tyreak Sapp, EDGE/DE: Led Gators with 7.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2024; had 34 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack last season.

—Jake Slaughter, C: Slaughter was a consensus All-American in 2024 and also earned more All-American honors in 2025, when he was first-team All-SEC. He started 33 games for the Florida Gators. Some consider him the best center prospect in the draft.

—Trey Smack, PK: Smack made 53 of 64 field goals (with a long of 56 yards and 10 makes of 50-plus) in his UF career. He was a Lou Groza Semifinalist twice (2023, ’25) and All-SEC Third Team pick in 2025.

—J. Michael Sturdivant, WR: Sturdivant, who took part in the recent Panini Senior Bowl, had 27 catches for 406 yards and three touchdowns last season. That gave him 150 for 2,073 in his career, which also included stops at Cal and UCLA.