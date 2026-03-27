Meet the top-5 Florida Gators QB targets

Who are the quarterbacks highest on the Florida Gators’ recruiting board for the 2027 class and which ones are most likely to sign with UF? Friday, Corey Bender of Gators Online broke down the Florida QB board in detail, which you can watch above.

His intel focused on these players:

Lots of the Florida Gators’ focus is on these QBs

*Davin Davidson, 4-star prospect, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney: The Florida Gators offered Davidson earlier this year. In his first year as a starter, he performed at a high level in 2025. Listed at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, Davidson completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,360 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions during the 2025 season, leading Cardinal Mooney to a state championship.

*Champ Monds, 4-star prospect, Vero Beach (Fla.): Mond was visited by UF quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock in January, attended Florida’s Elite Junior Day and he returned to UF this week. He is ranked as the No. 203 overall prospect and No. 18 quarterback in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

*Kevin Verpaele, 4-star prospect, Merritt Island (Fla.) – PITTSBURGH COMMIT: The 6-foot-2 1/2, 200-pound Verpaele is coming off a junior season in which he completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,714 yards and 27 touchdowns. He added another 597 rushing yards and four more scores.

*Peter Bourque, 4-star prospect, Hingham (Mass.) Tabor Academy: Bourque had a strong junior season. He earned Gatorade State Player of the Year honors, passing for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns with another 688 rushing yards and 15 more scores.

*Kamden Lopati, 4-star prospect, West Valley City (Utah) West – ILLINOIS COMMIT: Lopati has thrown for 5,721 yards and 59 touchdowns with another 1,377 yards rushing and 13 scores combined over the previous two seasons. The Rivals Industry ranks him as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2027 class and No. 122 prospect overall.

