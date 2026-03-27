Florida Gators guards Isaiah Brown and AJ Brown, returning next season

Good news keeps coming for the Florida Gators basketball program. One day after two players announced they were returning to UF next season, two more did the same.

Thursday, it was guards Boogie Fland and Urban Klavzar.

Friday, guards Isaiah Brown and AJ Brown, who are brothers, also revealed they’d be back in orange and blue next season.

Isaiah Brown played 33 games last season as a sophomore. Listed at 6-foot-4, he averaged 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds a game as a key backup for Todd Golden’s team, which went 27-8 and won the SEC title.

“There was no thought in my mind about leaving Gainesville,” Isaiah Brown told Florida Victorious. “I chose to come here my freshman year, and there’s no reason to quit on the school. It’s only been blessings since I’ve been here.”

AJ Brown, a transfer from Ohio, redshirted the 2025-26 season following surgery to repair a

torn labrum in his shoulder. During the 2024-25 campaign at Ohio, he averaged 13.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range. He started 29 games.

“I had an option to redshirt, and they were upfront with it, and I accepted it,” AJ Brown old Florida Victorious.

Fland, who just completed his sophomore season, was tied for third on the Florida team in scoring at 11.6 points a game with fellow guard Xaivian Lee, a senior. Additionally, Fland averaged 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Fland made 44.7 percent of his field goals and 72.6 percent of his free throws, but only shot 24.0 percent from 3-point range—something that must improve next season for him to better his NBA Draft stock.

Klavzar, a 6-foot-1 guard from Slovenia, just completed his junior season.

He played in 35 games and shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 40.6 percent from 3-point range. Klavzar was UF’s most consistent threat from beyond the arc, making 71 of 175 attempts.

Klavzar’s role grew significantly this past season. He averaged 20.7 minutes per game, up from 9.9 the season before when he scored 3.2 points a game.

In his two seasons with the Gators, Klavzar had played in 61 games, averaged 6.9 points and shot 39.1 percent from three. He has 418 career points for the Gators.