Florida Gators set to hire Oklahoma assistant coach Todd Butler

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators coach Kevin O’Sullivan is filling out his staff with a national champion assistant coach. UF is set to hire Todd Butler from Oklahoma.

Butler just helped the Sooners win their first College World Series since 1994 after a runner-up finish in 2022. The former OU player and Division I head coach has spent the past three seasons in Norman as recruiting coordinator and assistant coach.

Butler, a 32-year college baseball coaching veteran who played at Oklahoma from 1987-88, coached Wichita State from 2014-19 and McNeese State from 2001-03. He has 20 years of SEC coaching experience with stints at Alabama (1995-00 and 2004-05), Arkansas (2006-13) and Missouri (2020).

According to his bio, Butler has produced 10 top-10 national recruiting classes across his collegiate coaching career. His teams have appeared in six College World Series, seven Super Regionals and 19 NCAA Tournaments. He has coached 36 combined All-Americans and freshman All-Americans, 171 MLB Draft selections and 45 players who reached the major leagues.

During his tenure as Wichita State head coach, Butler oversaw 28 MLB draftees and 11 All-America or freshman All-America honorees. His recruiting hauls included the nation’s No. 2 class in 2014. In 2018, Wichita State produced 11 MLB Draft picks and five in the top 10 rounds.

As the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Arkansas, Butler signed five top-10 national recruiting classes, including the nation’s No. 1 class in 2009 and ’13. While he was on staff, the Hogs made the NCAA Tournament in all eight seasons and reached the CWS twice.

During his two stints at Alabama over eight years combined, Butler helped guide the Crimson Tide to four SEC Tournament championships, seven NCAA Regional appearances and three trips to the College World Series (1996, ’97, ’99), including a national runner-up finish in 1997.

As the McNeese State head coach, he led the Cowboys to the Southland Conference tournament championship and an NCAA Regional in 2003, which was only the program’s fourth NCAA postseason appearance.

Butler played for legendary Oklahoma head coach Enos Semore and assistant coach Stan Meek, helping the Sooners to two NCAA Tournament appearances. He still holds the OU single-season record with 46 stolen bases in 1988.

Before returning to the Sooners, Butler spent three years as Senior Associate Athletics Director at McNeese.

Todd Butler coaching history

2023-2026: Oklahoma, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator

2021-2023: McNeese, Senior Associate Athletics Director

2020: Missouri, assistant coach

2014-2019: Wichita State, head coach

2006-2013: Arkansas, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator

2004-2005: Alabama, assistant coach

2001-2003: McNeese State, head coach

1995-2000: Alabama

1993-1994: McNeese State, assistant coach

1992: Blinn College, assistant coach