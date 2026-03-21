Florida Gators impose their will in blowout win vs. Prairie View A&M

Florida Gators impose their will in blowout win vs. Prairie View A&Mby: Zach Abolverdi21 minutes agoZachAbolverdiRead In AppPrairie View A&M Panthers forward Hassane Diallo (11) drives the ball while defended by Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)Takeaways from the Florida Gators' win over the Prairie View A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.