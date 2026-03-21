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Florida Gators impose their will in blowout win vs. Prairie View A&M

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi21 minutes agoZachAbolverdi
Florida-Gators-Rueben-Chinyelu
Prairie View A&M Panthers forward Hassane Diallo (11) drives the ball while defended by Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

Takeaways from the Florida Gators' win over the Prairie View A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

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