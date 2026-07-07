Florida lands commitment from 4-star CB Raheem Floyd

The Florida Gators have landed one of their biggest remaining targets in the secondary.

On Tuesday, East St. Louis (Ill.) High 4-star cornerback Raheem Floyd announced his commitment to Florida following multiple trips to Gainesville in recent months. Floyd becomes another major addition for head coach Jon Sumrall and his staff as they continue building one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

The Florida Gators now hold commitments from 26 prospects in the 2027 class. Floyd, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, is the No. 22 cornerback and No. 170 overall prospect. He finished the 2025 season with 55 tackles and one interception. The season prior, he recorded five interceptions and 76 additional tackles.

Floyd is widely regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in the country and recently earned defensive MVP honors at The Opening. Missouri was the top competition during a competitive final stretch, but Florida was able to separate itself following a strong push over the final weeks.

From afterthought to hitting the jackpot

The Gators were not viewed as a major factor early in Floyd’s recruitment. That changed during the spring when cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris began turning up the pressure.

Harris visited Floyd at his high school, built a strong relationship with both the prospect and his family, and quickly got him to Gainesville for a visit.

That trip helped Florida gain serious momentum. Floyd spoke highly of Harris and the entire defensive backs staff after leaving campus. He also came away impressed with the direction of the program under Sumrall and the vision the coaching staff presented for his future.

Florida continued building on that momentum heading into official visit season and ultimately took everything to the next level after hosting Florida for his official visit.

“They have great coaches here, great facilities and a great place to be. I feel like they are coming to win national championships. It will be a great place to be and it felt like home,” Floyd told Gators Online.

“These guys at Florida, they have a great system. They have a couple different coverages of zone and zone blitzes, so that will be a great time to get your eyes back on the quarterback, read the ball, make plays and be successful.”

The Florida Gators have constructed a top cornerback class

The addition of Floyd gives Florida another talented piece in the secondary. He joins fellow cornerback commits Aamaury Fountain and Amare Nugent, giving the Gators a strong group at the position. Kamauri Whitfield also committed roughly 24 hours ago but is projected to play nickel.

Floyd was widely viewed as Florida’s top remaining cornerback target and someone the staff made a major priority in recent months. His commitment is also another recruiting win for Harris, who continues putting together an impressive track record on the trail.

With Floyd now in the fold, Florida strengthens an already impressive recruiting class and adds another player capable of competing at a high level in the SEC.

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