4-star OL Peyton Miller commits to Florida

Anna (Texas) 4-star interior offensive lineman Peyton Miller has committed to the Florida Gators, giving the program a major addition up front in the 2027 recruiting class.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting services, Miller is the No. 130 prospect and No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class. Florida is primarily recruiting him for center.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect chose Florida after a strong push from offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and multiple visits to Gainesville that helped separate the Gators from the rest of his top group. Florida stayed consistent throughout his recruitment and built a strong connection that ultimately paid off.

Florida made a lasting impression in Gainesville

Miller’s multi-day visit to Florida played a major role in his decision. What he experienced in Gainesville stood out quickly and left a strong impact on his view of the program.

“I didn’t think it was going to blow my socks off as much as it did, so it definitely lived up to the hype,” Miller said. “Seeing how much the team has evolved since coach Sumrall got there, I think it’s trending nowhere but up.”

The energy around the program, the atmosphere in Gainesville and the direction of the team all stood out during his time on campus.

Phil Trautwein connection helped seal it

A major part of Miller’s commitment came down to his relationship with Trautwein, who remained active throughout the process and made him a priority target.

“It was good for him to immediately get on the road right after that weekend to come see me,” Miller told Gators Online in recent weeks. “It was just good hearing from him again and learning more and more about that program.”

Florida’s message also stood out clearly as the staff laid out its long-term vision for the offensive line.

“The message is that he wants to build a big class, a big room, and then come in and rebuild the whole o-line at Florida,” Miller said.

Connection with Maxwell Hiller added momentum

Florida’s recruiting success along the offensive line also factored into Miller’s decision, especially his relationship with fellow top target Maxwell Hiller.

“I got to talk to him on the visit and found out when he scheduled his OV, so I have the same OV date as him,” Miller said. “When I was on that Florida visit, I could kind of feel he was ready. He’s a great dude and I enjoy talking to him. I can definitely see myself playing next to him for sure.”

Built for the future in Gainesville

That combination of relationships, development and vision helped Florida separate itself down the stretch as Miller worked through his decision.

“I can definitely see myself playing next to him,” Miller said. “It’s always fun when you can do it with the best of the best.”

With Miller now in the class, Florida continues building what it hopes will be one of the strongest offensive line groups in the country, adding a versatile interior piece with major upside and strong ties already forming in the class.