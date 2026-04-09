Florida lands commitment from 4-star QB Davin Davidson

The Florida Gators landed their top quarterback target for the 2027 cycle on Thursday as Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney signal-caller Davin Davidson made his commitment official.

The pledge gives Jon Sumrall’s staff another cornerstone talent and adds a premier playmaker to Florida’s growing 2027 class. Davidson committed to the Gators over additonal programs like Georgia, Notre Dame, Kentucky and Auburn.

With Rivals, the 4-star prospect is the No. 120 overall prospect, No. 11 quarterback and No. 12 prospect in the Sunshine State. He completed 137-of-212 passes as a junior for 2,360 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, while three additional touchdowns were scored on the ground.

Florida zeroes in on its top QB target

Florida first offered Davin Davidson in late January during a campus visit in Gainesville. From there, interest quickly moved to the second level and the Gators made him a major priority, confirming their long-held view of Davidson as the No. 1 quarterback on the board.

Sources told Gators Online that Florida’s pitch and culture resonated immediately, and his late-March return visit ultimately became the turning point in the recruitment. Soon after, Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine picks were submitted, signaling the Gators’ confidence that they would land him.

At 6-foot-6.5, 215 pounds, Davidson has a strong arm and a commanding presence in the pocket. He can make all the throws and reads defenses with poise and confidence. While a full analysis of his game will be released in a separate story, it’s clear why Florida made him a top priority from the start.

Momentum building for Florida Gators’ 2027 class

Davidson’s commitment comes just 24 hours after Florida landed 5-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller. Back-to-back commitments of this caliber give Florida a significant boost and highlight the staff’s ability to secure top-tier talent in critical areas of need.

With Davidson and Hiller now in the fold, Florida is poised to enter a major recruiting run, setting the stage for momentum that could carry through the spring and beyond.

This dual success also strengthens Florida’s position on the national recruiting map, sending a clear message to prospects across the country that the Gators are building a class to compete at the highest level. Davin Davidson now joins a class that is already trending toward elite status and his presence at quarterback gives Florida a foundation to build around for years to come.

As the 2027 cycle continues, the Florida Gators will look to add complementary pieces around their new quarterback and offensive lineman, aiming to stack talent at multiple positions while maintaining the momentum from this pair of commitments.

This week’s announcement is more than just two individual pledges; it is a sign that Florida’s recruiting run is officially underway.