4-star RB Andrew Beard commits to Florida Gators

Florida added another major piece to their growing 2027 recruiting class on Friday, as Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian 4-star running back Andrew Beard announced his commitment.

Beard committed to Florida over Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee, giving the Gators their fourth commitment of the week and 14th pledge overall in the class. The talented running back has been a top running back target for Jon Sumrall‘s staff since late January, and while he was not expected in the class at the start of the week, the staff turned up the heat over the final 72 hours to come out on top.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting services, Beard is the No. 9 running back and No. 165 overall prospect. He is also a top-20 prospect in Georgia.

During the 2025 season, the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Beard rushes for 1,292 yards and 13 touchdowns behind 7.8 yards per carry. He also caught 31 passes for 450 yards and five additional scores.

Andrew Beard sees major opportunity in Gainesville

Florida running backs coach Chris Foster also played a major role in Beard’s recruitment. The opportunity to compete in the SEC, along with Florida’s recent success developing running backs, helped separate the Gators from the rest of the field.

“I think the biggest takeaways for me about Florida is the opportunity to play at the highest level; it’s the SEC. Coach Foster has produced some really good backs. I know that going to Florida would give me a chance to reach my end goal, which is playing in the NFL,” Beard previously told Gators Online.

“They also have a chance for me to play early. I plan to come in early, play my first year, and be out in three just like Jadan Baugh. They have a running back doing that right now, so that’s inspiring to me.”

Florida might not be done at running back

The path to early playing time was another key factor throughout the process. Florida has been upfront with Beard about the roster outlook and how he could fit into the room long term.

“Coach Foster has stressed that he’s taking two this year,” Beard said. “Baugh is gone, and they have a senior somewhere in there. They’ll lose two, and of course, you know how the portal is. It can be unpredictable, so somebody else could leave. He said he wants to take two, to keep the number of backs and depth in check.”

If all goes as planned, Beard will return to the Swamp on June 4-6 for his official visit.

Beard now becomes another 4-star addition for Florida as the Gators continue building momentum on the recruiting trail. With several recent commitments already in the fold, Florida’s 2027 class continues to trend in a strong direction heading into the summer months.

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