4-star WR Anthony Jennings commits to Florida

Florida just added another key piece to its wide receiver class, as Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings announced his commitment to the Gators.

Last week, Gators Online listed Jennings as one of the possibilities for UF’s next commitment.

With Rivals, Jennings is the No. 204 overall prospect and No. 31 wide receiver in the 2027 class. He is also a top-20 prospect in the Sunshine State. He boasts a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash along with a 10.8 in the 100-meter, making him one of the more explosive playmakers on Florida’s board.

During the 2025 season, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Jennings caught 34 passes for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 24.2 yards per catch. He also scored multiple touchdowns as a punt returner.

The South Florida native has been a priority for Florida throughout his recruitment. The Gators stayed consistent in his recruitment over several visits and built steady momentum throughout the process. That consistency on both sides ultimately helped Florida close the deal with Jennings choosing the Gators.

Another big factor was how Florida envisions using him within the offense and the role he would play in multiple alignments. The Gators made it clear he would not be locked into one spot and would be moved around in the system.

“I think I can fit anywhere in their offense,” Anthony Jennings previously told Gators Online. “I’m a fast guy and I have a little size. I can play outside or even in the slot. Coach McKnight sat down with me and I asked him where he sees me playing. He said that I’m a Z receiver, sort of like what they’re doing with VB and Eric Singleton. They move those guys around, so you have to know the whole route tree. It’s cool to know they can use me anywhere because I saw those guys doing that at practice.”

Front-row look at the Gators’ speed and standard

Another major impression came during Florida’s spring practice, as Jennings was able to see the pace and intensity of the program up close. The speed of drills and constant movement across the field stood out compared to what he had seen elsewhere.

“It’s definitely intense out there on the practice field,” he said. “Everyone was flying around out there. I was standing in one spot watching the drills, and the next minute, those guys were running to the other half of the field. I had to get my jog on out there too.

“Everything is high tempo, well executed and professional. Coach Sumrall was running all around the field and he got up in there with the guys. It’s cool to see the head coach getting up in the mix. It makes you want to be a better player.”

Florida went the extra mile for Anthony Jennings

Florida’s consistency throughout his recruitment and the way he was prioritized as a receiver target helped the Gators separate down the stretch. That long-term relationship building ultimately led Jennings to choose Florida as his college destination moving forward.

“Florida’s staff didn’t just toss me an offer and not keep in touch. They’re always in contact and always trying to get me up on campus,” said Jennings. “They’ve shown me what Florida football is really all about and how they’re going to bring this thing back.”

With Jennings on board, Florida has now landed two of its top targets at wide receiver, with Tramond Collins being the other commit. The Gators now hold eight commitments for the 2027 cycle.

Additional schools in the mix were Auburn, Georgia, West Virginia, Maryland, Syracuse and UCF.

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