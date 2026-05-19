4-star WR Elias Pearl commits to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have landed one of the top playmakers in the Sunshine State with a commitment from Port Charlotte (Fla.) High 4-star wide receiver Elias Pearl. He is commitment No. 16 for the SEC program.

Pearl announced his pledge Tuesday afternoon, choosing Florida over Ole Miss following one of the more closely watched wide receiver battles over the past few days. Georgia also spent significant time near the top of his recruitment earlier in the process, but the Gators steadily gained momentum over the past several months and ultimately crossed the finish line.

With Rivals, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound Pearl ranks as the No. 55 overall prospect, No. 9 wide receiver and No. 4 prospect in Florida. He put together a massive junior season with 69 catches for 1,052 yards and 13 touchdowns while also adding 253 rushing yards, 11 rushing scores and two kickoff return touchdowns.

Florida’s pursuit of Pearl really started taking off after the Gators offered and quickly made him a major priority at wide receiver. From there, the relationships with the coaching staff, especially wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, only continued growing stronger.

The Florida Gators never stopped pushing

The Gators remained one of the most consistent programs in Pearl’s recruitment from the beginning. Florida hosted him multiple times over the past several months, including visits for the Elite Junior Day and Orange and Blue Game, while continuing to stay in near-daily communication.

“The Florida staff is really reaching out to me daily,” Pearl told Gators Online recently. “They do a good job of keeping in touch with me and definitely want me to go there and become a Gator. Their recruiting class is definitely looking great.”

Pearl also made it clear throughout the process that Florida always carried extra meaning to him growing up. That fandom along with feeling like a priority were major factors.

“It’s been my dream school ever since I was a kid and they want me really bad. It’s truly a blessing,” Pearl said.

Ole Miss emerged as Florida’s biggest competition late in the process and pushed hard down the stretch, particularly from an NIL standpoint. Even so, Florida continued feeling confident entering decision day and ultimately held on to land one of its top targets at the position.

Marcus Davis and Davin Davidson helped seal it

Wide receivers coach Marcus Davis also played a major role in helping Florida close things out. Pearl consistently pointed to the relationship with Davis as one of the strongest factors in the recruitment.

“I’m definitely comfortable around coach Davis. He’s kind of like a big brother and not just a coach,” Pearl said of the Florida Gators assistant.

Another key factor was Florida quarterback commit Davin Davidson, as the two already had a strong relationship before Pearl’s commitment. Davidson stayed heavily involved in recruiting him to Gainesville and has even worked out with UF’s newest commitment.

“I would definitely say it impacts me a lot. Having someone you know as a quarterback, that’s a huge factor,” Pearl said.

Pearl now becomes another major addition for Jon Sumrall’s staff as Florida continues building one of the stronger offensive classes in the country.

The Gators are still expected to add 1-2 more receivers this cycle, but landing Pearl gives Florida another explosive playmaker with speed, versatility and proven production.

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