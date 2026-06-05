Florida lands commitment from do-it-all ATH Kamarion Johnson

The Florida Gators have added another piece to their recruiting class with the commitment of Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County athlete Kamarion Johnson.

With Rivals, the 6-foot, 185-pound Johnson is the No. 16-ranked athlete in the 2027 class.

Johnson picked the Gators over a group of schools that included Florida State and Cincinnati. Florida had positioned itself near the top of his board for months, and the official visit only strengthened the feeling around Gainesville that the Gators were in a strong spot.

Back on April 14, a Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine pick was submitted in favor of Florida. The confidence surrounding the Gators continued to grow throughout the spring as the staff stayed aggressive and made Johnson feel like a major priority.

“I just like the culture of Florida in general. Florida is already a great place and the culture makes it an even better place,” Johnson told Gators Online when asked why Florida won out.

“It had been Florida and Cincinnati going head to head. The difference is the head coaches. One head coach is constantly texting me and my family and the other one is not.”

The Florida Gators’ approach stood out

One of the biggest reasons Florida won this recruitment was the consistency shown by the coaching staff.

Safeties coach Chris Collins played a major role throughout the process, while head coach Jon Sumrall and wide receivers coach Trent McKnight are involved as well. The communication rarely slowed down and Johnson repeatedly pointed to the effort Florida made behind the scenes.

“Growing up, I didn’t know the head coach did stuff like this. It feels good,” Johnson said of Sumrall. “It was kind of surprising because I just thought other coaches recruit, but I didn’t know the head coaches recruit as well. The head coach constantly texting me and my family to make sure we’re good is a great feeling.”

The Gators also took a different approach than many schools.

Rather than focusing on one specific position, Florida recruited Johnson as an overall football player. The staff made it clear they wanted him in Gainesville first and would sort out the details later. That message resonated because of the versatility Johnson brings to the field.

“Coach Collins is a great dude and I will probably play under him one day. He’s just a great dude,” said Johnson. “Coach McKnight, he is a very honest dude. He is a very confident and caring dude and he just loves football.”

Throughout his junior season, Johnson produced on both sides of the ball. He hauled in 38 receptions for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns while finishing with 1,115 total yards and 15 scores. On defense, he added 34 tackles, five interceptions, three tackles for loss and a defensive touchdown.

New Florida commit is a do-it-all threat

Florida’s staff believes Johnson can impact the game in several different ways once he arrives on campus.

While he was primarily recruited by the defensive staff and projects as a safety, his athleticism gives the Gators options. He has shown the ability to make plays in space, create turnovers and contribute with the ball in his hands.

That versatility made him one of the more intriguing defensive back targets on Florida’s board.

The Gators have emphasized adding speed, athleticism and playmaking ability to the roster. Johnson checks each of those boxes.

His commitment also continues a strong run on the recruiting trail for Jon Sumrall and his staff as Florida keeps adding commitments during into the heart of the summer recruiting season.

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