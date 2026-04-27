Florida lands commitment from in-state DL De'Voun Kendrick

Florida has added a major piece to its defensive front with the commitment of De’Voun Kendrick, as the Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day product pulled the trigger on Monday. He was most recently in Gainesville for the Orange and Blue Game.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting services, Kendrick is the No. 79 defensive lineman in the 2027 class. He finished the 2025 season with 28 tackles (15 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Kendrick’s decision comes after the Gators steadily built momentum in his recruitment over the past several weeks, ultimately emerging as the team to beat in a battle that also featured Texas A&M near the top of his list. Florida capitalized on that positioning, closing things out with another strong showing on campus.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman brings a combination of size, twitch and long-term upside that made him a priority target for the staff. Florida recently identified Kendrick as a fit on the interior, valuing not only what he is now, but what he can become at the next level. There is a strong belief within the program that he can continue to add good weight to his frame and develop into a true difference-maker in the middle of the defensive line.

That projection is a big reason why Kendrick’s recruitment took off in a hurry. He holds nearly 30 offers, including close to 20 from Power Four programs. His blend of physical tools and developmental potential made him one of the more intriguing defensive line targets on the board this cycle.

Suiting up for the Florida Gators is a dream for De’Voun Kendrick

This decision also carries added meaning given Kendrick’s longstanding connection to the program. Growing up not far from Gainesville, he has been familiar with Florida for years and has followed the Gators closely. Once an offer was extended, that interest quickly turned into serious consideration and Florida never let up from there.

“All of my offers have been amazing, but this one definitely felt a little different,” Kendrick previously told Gators Online. “It’s in-state and I grew up a Florida fan; I was born into being a Florida fan in my house.”

The Gators made Kendrick feel like a priority throughout the process, building strong relationships and laying out a clear vision for his role along the defensive front. That combination along with the opportunity to stay in-state ultimately helped Florida separate from the rest of the field.

“He’s definitely a very good coach,” Kendrick recently told Gators Online of defensive line coach Gerald Chatman. “I love the way he coaches, but he’s also not all about football. I want to be coached and developed, but I also want a coach I can build a relationship with off the field.”

Kendrick’s return to campus only strengthened that position, reinforcing the comfort level he had already built with the staff and the program. By the time things reached the final stages, Florida had put itself firmly in control.

With his commitment now in the fold, the Gators add another high-upside piece to their defensive line class and continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail. Kendrick may still be early in his development, but the tools are there for him to become a major factor in Florida’s future up front.