Florida beats out Tennessee for LB Tre Geathers

Florida continued building its 2027 recruiting class on Thursday with a commitment from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day linebacker Tre Geathers.

The Gators were able to beat out Tennessee for the 3-star linebacker after a recruitment that had picked up real steam over the last two months. Geathers had been a notable target since receiving an offer in early April and made multiple trips to Gainesville, including an official visit that helped seal his decision.

He becomes the third linebacker commitment in the class, joining Ja’Bios Smith and Ellis McGaskin, and is Florida’s 23rd commitment altogether. With Rivals, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Geathers is the 45th-ranked linebacker in the 2027 class.

Florida’s push was steady throughout the process, but the most recent visit to campus appeared to be the turning point. Geathers left Gainesville impressed with the energy inside the program and the direction things are heading under Jon Sumrall.

Even though Tennessee played host the following week, the Gators were still able to pull through.

Energy in Gainesville was a difference maker

One of the biggest things Geathers pointed to after his official visit was the atmosphere inside the building and around the program.

“I really enjoyed it. What I enjoyed the most was the energy and that’s what I was looking for,” Geathers told Gators Online after his official visit. “You could feel the energy in the building and even from other commitments. They’re really building something there and really ready to turn the whole program around, so that’s what I really enjoyed.”

That energy carried over into how the staff approached him throughout the weekend. Florida made it clear he was a priority and also showed him exactly how he would fit into the defense.

“They made sure I’m a priority. They like me at the SAM position and that’s something that caught my eye,” said Geathers. “They really value my versatility and made it important how much they want me there. They really made it clear to me and I really appreciated that.”

Key relationships with the Florida Gators were also a factor

During his time in Gainesville, Geathers also built stronger connections with linebackers coach Greg Gasparato and defensive coordinator Brad White. Both coaches spent time detailing his role in the defense and how he would be developed at the next level.

“Coach Gas, I like the way he teaches the game. He makes it simple and says you don’t need to be overcomplicated. He brings a certain type of intensity, so that’s what I like in a coach.

“Coach White is a real cool dude. I like the plan they envision for me in their program. I really appreciated that. It really translates with the player comparisons.”

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall also left an impression.

“He’s up there in terms of head coaches having a lot of energy. He has an edge to him and brings that to rest of the program. He’s really changed the culture around there from what I’ve heard and seen.”

Tre Geathers views Florida as the total package

Before the visit, Tennessee and South Carolina were viewed as the teams setting the pace in Geathers’ recruitment. The Florida Gators, however, was able to shake up his recruitment for good and that led to Thursday’s commitment.

“It’s the combination of the academics, campus, football and tradition they have,” said Geathers.

During the 2025 season, Geathers racked up 72 tackles (37 solo), eight pass breakups, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions and one blocked punt. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!