Priority DB Kamauri Whitfield commits to the Florida Gators

Florida has added another important piece to its 2027 recruiting class, as Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy defensive back Kamauri Whitfield announced his commitment to the Gators on Monday.

Nebraska served as the top competition down the stretch, especially after Whitfield’s official visit in Lincoln. There was even some Cornhuskers buzz down the stretch, but it was the Florida Gators who came out on top this afternoon.

With this latest addition, the Florida Gators now hold commitments from 25 prospects in the 2027 class. Whitfield is also the fifth addition in the secondary, joining cornerbacks Aamaury Fountain and Amare Nugent, safety Kailib Dillard and athlete Kamarion Johnson.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting services, Whitfield is a 3-star prospect and the No. 82 cornerback nationally.

Whitfield had been trending strongly toward Florida for much of 2026 as the Gators continued building momentum throughout the spring. After backing off his previous commitment to Tennessee earlier this year, Florida quickly pulled into the driver’s seat and never looked back.

For Whitfield’s junior stats, MaxPreps lists 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one sack and one quarterback hurry in nine games, but those are not complete numbers. The year prior, he had 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry.

The Florida Gators made Kamauri Whitfield a top priority

From early in the process, Florida made it clear where Whitfield stood on the recruiting board. The Gators viewed him as their No. 1 target at nickel while also valuing his versatility across the secondary.

That message stuck with Whitfield as Florida continued pushing hard over the last few months.

“It makes me feel very good knowing that I’m that wanted at an in-state school like the Florida Gators It’s a big SEC program, so it’s good to know that,” Whitfield previously told Gators Online. ““I think they use the (nickel) position really good. They are doing everything on the field.”

Safeties coach Chris Collins played a major role in the recruitment and built a strong relationship with Whitfield and his family. Florida’s vision for how he would fit in the defense also stood out throughout the process.

“It’s the consistency he’s showing,” Whitfield recently told Gators Online. “He is consistent with building a relationship with me and my family, so it’s the consistency.”

Jon Sumrall also played a key role in Florida’s pursuit

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall also made Whitfield a major priority. According to Whitfield, Sumrall stayed heavily involved with consistent communication and regular FaceTime calls.

“Our relationship is good,” Whitfield recently told Gators Online. “We do weekly FaceTime calls just to keep checking up, talking about football and how everything is going.”

Florida’s commits also worked behind the scenes to help strengthen the Gators’ position. Whitfield mentioned multiple commits staying in contact with him throughout the process, including 4-star defensive back Aamaury Fountain.

The addition of Whitfield now gives Florida another important in-state recruiting win while continuing to put the final touches on a top 2027 recruiting class.

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