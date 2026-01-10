Florida lands transfer punter Miller Fealy

Florida has added another piece to its special teams unit with the addition of Southwestern Oklahoma State punter transfer Miller Fealy.

Fealy, a native of Melbourne, Australia, brings three years of eligibility to Gainesville after spending the early part of his career at SWO where he handled punting duties and gained valuable game experience. He was initially scheduled to enroll at UT Martin.

During the 2025 season, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Fealy punted 50 times for an average of 39.1 yards. Four of those punts went for 50-plus yards, while 14 were placed inside the 20-yard line. His season long went for 80 yards.

The move gives the Gators added depth and long-term upside at the position as they continue to reshape their roster through the transfer portal.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II, and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database, and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request, and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship, and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The window for FBS players to enter the portal opened Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.