Florida’s latest 4-star recruiting win sparks major reaction online
The Florida Gators’ commitment from Swainsboro (Ga.) High 4-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith quickly got people talking on social media. He is one of the top linebackers in the Southeast for the 2027 cycle.
Florida coaches and fans all reacted once the news became public as the Gators continued building momentum on the recruiting trail. Smith had become one of the hotter names connected to Florida over the last few weeks, so the reaction online was not surprising.
- 1Hot
IN REAL TIME BLOG
Tracking Florida Gators official visit weekend
- 2Breaking
Brandon Spikes update
Gators Great no longer with Florida football program
- 3
Next commitment?
Who might follow Ja’Bios Smith?
- 4Breaking
NEW commitment!
4-star linebacker Ja'Bios Smith commits to Florida
- 5
Calling our shot
Predicting where Florida Gators recruiting targets land
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Below are some of the best reactions from Friday’s commitment.
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