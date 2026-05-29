Florida’s latest 4-star recruiting win sparks major reaction online

The Florida Gators’ commitment from Swainsboro (Ga.) High 4-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith quickly got people talking on social media. He is one of the top linebackers in the Southeast for the 2027 cycle.

Florida coaches and fans all reacted once the news became public as the Gators continued building momentum on the recruiting trail. Smith had become one of the hotter names connected to Florida over the last few weeks, so the reaction online was not surprising.

Below are some of the best reactions from Friday’s commitment.

🐊📈⛽️ — Ben Elsner (@Belsner133) May 29, 2026

Newest #Gators commit Ja’bios Smith



🐊142 NATL | 12 LB | 13 GA

🐊Top-5 of Georgia, Texas Tech, Texas A&M & South Carolina

🐊160 tackles, 13 TFLs, 3 FFs in past 2 seasons. 791 yards & 15 TDs at RB

🐊State qualifier in triple jump, long jump & 4×100 meter

🐊Can MOVE at 6’3 195⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6kiwXOWWNv — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) May 29, 2026

We got the #1 LB out of Georgia! Let’s keep working baby! Welcome home @jabiossmith 🐊✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/wrhPC1LnrY — The Real Chucky Gator 🐊 (@ChuckyGator22) May 29, 2026

GOOD — Jon Sumrall (@CoachJonSumrall) May 29, 2026

🐊 Welcome to Gainesville, Ja'Bois Smith! 🔥 @jabiossmith 🐊



The Gators add a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who flies to the football, delivers big hits, and plays with relentless energy. The Swamp just got a little tougher. 🐊💪🏿#GoGators #ItsGettingMerky pic.twitter.com/s26biZ6Ym7 — Merky Waters Production (@MerkyWatersPro) May 29, 2026

Gators land 4⭐ LB, @jabiossmith!!! Smith was heavily recruited. Huge get for the Gators!! 🐊🏈🔥



Watch this film! 👀📽️ pic.twitter.com/6ExQXxkpm0 — Our Two Bits (@OurTwoBits) May 29, 2026

Ja’Bios Smith, a 6’3”, 205 lb linebacker prospect, boasts sideline-to-sideline range, downhill striking, and versatility to play inside or outside. His instincts, speed, and relentless motor make him a game-changer against both run and pass.



Welcome to The Swamp,@jabiossmith pic.twitter.com/rIiaTBqrcJ — TGC (@TheGatorConglo) May 29, 2026

WE GOT A COMMIT!



LB Ja'Bios Smith pic.twitter.com/aW1rbrkRrc — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_GB) May 29, 2026

🐊 — Byron Louis (@byronlouis_) May 29, 2026

Not today …..welcome to the swamp young man pic.twitter.com/yn3kl0Gv5t — Jamie Rowell (@jrowell09) May 29, 2026

1st year HC that hasn't coached a single game? Future is bright in Gainesville 🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/6XzkwW4CWY — PerkeyGator🐊 (@LelandPerkey) May 29, 2026

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!