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Florida’s latest 4-star recruiting win sparks major reaction online

79417-removebg-preview (1)by: Corey Bender6 hours agoCorey_Bender

The Florida Gators’ commitment from Swainsboro (Ga.) High 4-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith quickly got people talking on social media. He is one of the top linebackers in the Southeast for the 2027 cycle.

Florida coaches and fans all reacted once the news became public as the Gators continued building momentum on the recruiting trail. Smith had become one of the hotter names connected to Florida over the last few weeks, so the reaction online was not surprising.

Below are some of the best reactions from Friday’s commitment.

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