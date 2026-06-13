4-star OL Kennedee Jackson flips commitment to Georgia

Four-star offensive tackle commit Kennedee Jackson has flipped his commitment from Florida to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Jackson committed to the Gators over a week ago, but things began to shift after he took an official visit to Athens last weekend. Georgia made a strong impression during that trip, with head coach Kirby Smart and multiple members of the staff making him a priority throughout the visit.

The Lithonia (Ga.) standout had initially been expected to shut down his recruitment after committing to Florida, but the visit to Georgia reopened things and ultimately led to a change in direction.

Sources indicated Georgia was aggressive throughout the weekend, both in terms of staff attention, overall pitch and NIL. That momentum carried into a decision shortly after the visit wrapped up.

Jackson had strong relationships with the Florida staff, particularly offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, but the Bulldogs were able to close late after ramping up their recruiting push.

Georgia has also been aggressive in this recruitment on the NIL front, which played a role in the late stages of the decision process.

The flip marks a major win for Georgia as they continue battling Florida and other programs along the offensive line in this cycle.

The Florida Gators still have an elite offensive line class

Even with the loss of Jackson, Florida still has one of the strongest offensive line groups in the country in this cycle.

The Gators already hold a commitment from 5-star prospect Maxwell Hiller, the No. 3 overall prospect in the class, giving Florida a true headliner in the group. Hiller remains one of the top offensive line talents nationally and is viewed as a cornerstone piece for the class.

Florida also has 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson committed along with 4-star interior offensive lineman Peyton Miller. Both players give the Gators versatility up front and add to a group that is still considered elite despite the late flip.

The staff has done a strong job building depth along the offensive line early in the cycle and this group remains one of the better positional hauls in the country.