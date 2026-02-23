Florida Gators make big jump in polls after extending win streak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators made a big jump in the rankings on Monday after extending their winning streak to seven games last week. UF is now ranked No. 7 latest Associated Press Poll, moving up five spots last week.

Florida (21-6, 12-2 SEC) is seventh in the new USA Today Coaches Poll as well, rising from No. 11.

The Gators swept their regular season series against South Carolina on Tuesday with a 76-62 win. Starting bigs Alex Condon (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Rueben Chinyelu (15 points, 17 rebounds) posted double-doubles and Thomas Haugh scored 10 points.

RELATED: Starting bigs, 3-point defense power Florida to sweep of South Carolina

Florida won its sixth straight SEC road game on Saturday with a 94-75 win at Ole Miss. Condon (24) and Haugh (20) both had 20-point games, Urban Klavzar added 15 and Boogie Fland scored 11 along with Xaivain Lee, who posted a double-double with 10 assists.

RELATED: Florida Gators dominate 3-point battle at Ole Miss to extend streak

The Florida Gators travel to Texas on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The Longhorns (17-10, 8-6 SEC) lost at Georgia on Saturday, snapping their five-game winning streak.

“The good thing is we get a little extra time here playing early on Saturday to get home,” UF coach Todd Golden said. “We should be pretty fresh Monday getting ready for Texas. We know Texas is a great team. I think they’re top seven in America offensively, and they’ve played really good ball, beating some of the best teams in our league. So, for us to go in there and get the win, we’re going to have to play really well.”

1. Duke (+2)

2. Arizona (+2)

3. Michigan (-2)

4. Iowa State (+2)

5. Houston (-3)

6. UConn (-1)

7. Florida (+5)

8. Purdue (-1)

9. Gonzaga (+2)

10. Illinois

11. Virginia (+3)

12. Nebraska (-3)

13. Michigan State (+2)

14. Kansas (-6)

15. St. John’s (+2)

16. Texas Tech (-3)

17. Alabama (+8)

18. North Carolina (-2)

19. BYU (+4)

20. Arkansas

21. Miami (OH) (+1)

22. Tennessee

23. St. Louis (-5)

24. Louisville (-3)

25. Vanderbilt (-6)

Others receiving votes in AP Poll: Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 47, Saint Mary’s 30, Villanova 15, Miami 10, Utah St. 8, NC State 7, SMU 4, Texas A&M 3, Iowa 3, UCF 3, High Point 2, Stephen F Austin 2, Navy 1.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!